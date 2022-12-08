ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Nick Carter Sued for Alleged Rape of Minor

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPVZz_0jcf8hb900

Nick Carter has been accused of the rape of a minor. A sexual battery lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, has been filed against the Backstreet Boys member by Shannon “Shay” Ruth, who claims the singer raped her on a bus during the group’s Black & Blue Tour in 2001.

During a press conference streamed live on Facebook, Ruth claimed Carter, who would have been 21 at the time, picked her out of a line for autographs, when she was 17, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. He allegedly invited her to join him on the tour bus.

Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, claims Carter gave her a drink dubbed “VIP juice” that tasted alcoholic. He then allegedly took her to the bus’s bathroom, ordered her to get on her knees, and then insisted she perform oral sex on him. Ruth claims she was crying, but alleges he kept instructing her to proceed.

He then allegedly took her to a bed at the back of the bus where he raped her despite her pleas. After the incident, she allegedly said she’d tell people about what he did, but he told her no one would believe her.

Ruth, now 39, claims she was a virgin before the alleged assault and had contracted HPV afterward.

“In the last 21 years I have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame, and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” Ruth said at a press conference. In tears throughout the conference, she continued, “Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did to me.

“After he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘retarded bitch’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm,” she said. “Carter tried to scare me into silence by saying no one would believe me if I told what happened. He was nasty and threatening, saying I would go to jail if I told.” She claimed he told her “he’d turn people against me because he was Nick Carter and had the power to wreck my life.”

“I felt like I had nowhere to turn,” she said. “My motivation for coming forward today and filing this lawsuit is to stop Nick Carter from assaulting more teens and women. I know now that I wasn’t the only woman that Nick Carter did this to. I hope that by coming forward today many other women will find the courage to also come forward and hold Nick Carter accountable.”

Carter’s attorney, Michael Holtz, shared a statement with TMZ, saying, “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.

“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

This is not the first sexual assault claim Carter has faced. In 2017, a former member of the teen-pop group Dream, Melissa Schuman, accused Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2003 when she was 18 years old. However, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file a case, saying Schuman’s claim was outside the 10-year statute of limitations.

Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them

Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
E! News

Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
411mania.com

Mickie James Reveals Her Brother and Niece Have Died In An Accident

In a post on Twitter, Mickie James announced that she lost her brother and her niece in a car accident, with her sister-in-law in critical condition. Her niece was only sixteen. Another girl, fifteen, also died in the accident. James also told fans to send support to the other driver...
The Independent

Rape trial of ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks

Actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial ended in a mistrial on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a deadlocked jury could not agree on a verdict. The judge in the case declared the mistrial after a weeks-long trial in which three different women testified that Masterson raped them and other witnesses appeared to corroborate their accounts. Prosectors retain the option to try Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, again. They have not yet indicated whether they intend to do so. Masterson, who achieved fame with his role on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” is accused of assaulting the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy