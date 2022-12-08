Read full article on original website
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
SZA Says She May Stop Releasing Music Soon: Watch
SZA is finally releasing her new album SOS on Friday, Dec. 9th after a long wait. The singer revealed the tracklist for the album yesterday which features a whopping 23 songs. The guest appearances are Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and surprisingly, Ol' Dirty Bastard which she reveals happened quite unexpectedly. She's now promoting the album across different channels with media interactions.
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Album Cover
After years of anticipation from fans and a lot of frustration about not knowing what was happening next, SZA will finally put out her sophomore album in December. It's called S.O.S. and in a recent interview with Billboard, she talked about the stress of marketing and rolling music out.
SZA shares 'SOS' tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard and more
SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA. Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
SZA Recalls How Phoebe Bridgers Collab Come Together
SZA has discussed working with Phoebe Bridgers for their song, “Ghost in the Machine.”. SZA says that she and Phoebe Bridgers had the “best conversations” together while collaborating on “Ghost in the Machine.” The track is featured on SZA’s newest album, SOS, which she released last Friday.
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
