WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
NXT Deadline Result: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre
Isla Dawn gets a huge win and her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. Isla Dawn battled Alba Fyre in a singles match at NXT Deadline. Alba Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, but then, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him spew black liquid from his mouth. This caused another referee to come down and count the pin after Dawn hit her finisher for the win.
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
NXT Star Praises The Brand, Says NXT Is Back
Follow NXT Deadline, NXT superstar JD McDonagh praised NXT heavily saying that if you don’t think NXT is back after Deadline, then he can’t help you. JD competed in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match where he ended up getting zero points and lost to Grayson Waller. Another superstar who was in the Women’s side of the Iron Survivor Challenge, Zoey Stark, agreed with his sentiments.
Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Women’s Championship: Athena defeats Mercedes Martinez: It is Women’s title time and the crowd is 100% fully behind Athena here. With her new attitude, Athena was bringing the fight and throwing some hard shots. But, Mercdes isn’t one to back down and was giving it right back. Mercedes hit Aetha with a nasty spinning neck breaker on the floor that really had Athena in trouble. Martinez tried for the brass city sleeper, but Athena reversed it and hit her knee drop finish. She tried for the pin, but Martinez got the ropes. This caused Athena to go crazy and pull off the turnbuckle. She hit Mercdes with a shotgun drop kick into the corner followed by the O-Face for the win! Athena is the new ROH Women’s Champion!
ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta defeats Daniel Garcia: Garcia and Yuta both used a closed fist early on in the match. You could feel the anger coming off of both men as they did everything in their power to hurt each other. Wheeler was the first to use a rope break in the match. He quickly used two more after and used up all three of his breaks. Daniel locked in a submission and forced suits to break out. They were slapping the hell out of each other back and forth. They traded piledriver a back and forth but in the end, Yuta knocked out Garcia with some elbow shots for the win and new PURE champion!
Exclusive: Reason Why Matt Riddle Was Written Off WWE TV For Six Weeks
We won’t be seeing Matt Riddle on WWE Television for six weeks, as was announced on the December 9th, 2022 episode of SmackDown. It was stated that Riddle was going to miss six weeks of action following an attack from Solo Sikoa on last week’s episode of RAW.
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
RUSH Has Been Suspended For A Week Following ROH Final Battle
RUSH has been fined and suspended after controversial ROH Final Battle match ending. RUSH competed in tag team action at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. He teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out and the ref still counted three. The three count confused many fans and the wrestlers themselves, before it fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs over the head and RUSH also assaulted the referee. Jose the Assistant announced via social media that RUSH had been fined and suspended as a result of his actions at the pay-per-view. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, is seemingly in no trouble because he didn’t get too involved.
This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
NJPW World Tag League 2022 Finals Are Set
The finals of the 2022 NJPW World Tag League tournament have been decided. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) will face Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) on Wednesday, December 14th and the winners of the match will go on to challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Both teams finished with a 7-2 record and 14 points in the tournament.
ROH Six-Man Championships: Dalton Castle And The Boys vs. The Embassy
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Six-Man Championships: The Embassy defeats Dalton Castle and The Boys: This was pure chaos, as you could imagine six men flying around would be. The Embassy was very dominant in this match but the boys and Dalton wouldn’t give up. Toa Liona hit a double Samoan Drop on both Boys and basically had them dead to rights, but one small misstep had Dalton back in control for his team. But, the three on one was just too much. The Embassy hit a triple powerbomb on a boy for the win. Toa Liona, Kaun and Brian Cage are the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
Dax Harwood After Final Battle Loss: “It’s Over. Thank You All.”
FTR defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a insane double dog collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view event this week. Harwood and Wheeler dropped the titles to Mark and Jay in a match that contained a lot of blood. Harwood took to Twitter after the incredible match and shared his thoughts, thanking fans after remarking “it’s over.”
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Charleston, WV (12/11/22): Jamie Noble Returns To The Ring
WWE held a live event on December 11 from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can read the full results for the live event below. WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Ridge Holland & Butch defeated The Usos by DQ after interference from...
Shawn Michaels Has No Intention Of Losing Apollo Crews To The WWE Main Roster
Apollo Crews made his return to NXT earlier this year, and has been engaged with some of NXT’s hottest talents since. There have been questions raised regarding Apollo’s status since his move to NXT. Shawn Michaels during the post-Deadline press conference made it clear that NXT has no intention of losing Apollo Crews to the main roster.
William Regal Will Have A Vice President Role In WWE
William Regal was released by WWE, back in January 2022 and was brought in by All Elite Wrestling two months later as the mentor for the emerging faction, Blackpool Combat Club. He had a successful run in AEW, however, reports emerged that he was on his way out after Triple H took creative control of WWE.
Sasha Banks Reportedly “Done” With WWE
Sasha Banks may be done with WWE after the company could not meet her contractual requests. Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Due to this, many believed that Sasha Banks might be leaving WWE for good.
