ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta defeats Daniel Garcia: Garcia and Yuta both used a closed fist early on in the match. You could feel the anger coming off of both men as they did everything in their power to hurt each other. Wheeler was the first to use a rope break in the match. He quickly used two more after and used up all three of his breaks. Daniel locked in a submission and forced suits to break out. They were slapping the hell out of each other back and forth. They traded piledriver a back and forth but in the end, Yuta knocked out Garcia with some elbow shots for the win and new PURE champion!

2 DAYS AGO