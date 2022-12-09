RUSH has been fined and suspended after controversial ROH Final Battle match ending. RUSH competed in tag team action at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. He teamed up with Dralistico to face Blake Christian and AR Fox. A 450 Splash from Fox clinched the win for his team, but Dralistico seemingly kicked out and the ref still counted three. The three count confused many fans and the wrestlers themselves, before it fired up RUSH and his brother. After the bell, they viciously attacked their opponents and hit them with chairs over the head and RUSH also assaulted the referee. Jose the Assistant announced via social media that RUSH had been fined and suspended as a result of his actions at the pay-per-view. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, is seemingly in no trouble because he didn’t get too involved.

19 HOURS AGO