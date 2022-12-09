ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Javien Toviano, 4-star SEC CB target from Texas, sets final 5 and commitment plans

Javien Toviano is nearing the end of his recruitment. The blue-chip defensive back out of Texas has set his final 5 and revealed he will be committing in the coming days. Toviano, a Martin (Arlington, Texas) standout, shared Sunday that he is down to Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan. He will announce his commitment on Thursday at noon.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

TCU'S Max Duggan finishes 2nd Heisman Trophy voting

NEW YORK - TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan finished behind USC's Caleb Williams, who won the award. Stetson Bennett, of Georgia, and C.J. Stroud, of Ohio State were the other finalists. Duggan willed TCU to its first CFP appearance with an...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Jared Mosley hired as new North Texas athletic director

Following the departure of Wren Baker on Nov. 30, North Texas hired associate vice president and chief operating officer Jared Mosley as the athletic director Saturday afternoon. Mosley was appointed the interim athletic director last Sunday, which was concurrent to the firing of former Mean Green football head coach Seth...
DENTON, TX
colemantoday.com

UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information

The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Myhighplains.com

Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian

ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
GUNTER, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX

