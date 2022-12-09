Read full article on original website
As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.
As we develop further and further into coyotes’ natural range, interactions with pets have only become more common. Often, these occurrences are negative for one or both parties. Coyotes don’t like hanging out with people or their pets, and small pets may be killed if left unattended outside. Bigger dogs often instinctively chase off coyotes […] The post Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes appeared first on DogTime.
Texas has suspended its men's basketball coach Chris Beard, without pay, after he was arrested and charged with felony assault for the alleged strangulation of a family member.
Federal wildlife officials have listed the iconic lesser prairie chicken as threatened across its Kansas habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday. The bird is in even more dire straits in the southwest, where it will be listed as endangered. The listing comes after years of fighting by wildlife advocates to protect the […] The post Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A few Border Patrol agents found themselves dealing with someone stuck in the border fence. Only this certain someone was a young deer with its antlers caught in the fencing. The incident occurred in rural south Texas near Falfurrias. The deer seemed to peek through the fence before getting his...
