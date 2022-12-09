ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

If You Hit a Deer in Arkansas is it Legal to Take the Antlers?

As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.
ARKANSAS STATE
DogTime

Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes

As we develop further and further into coyotes’ natural range, interactions with pets have only become more common. Often, these occurrences are negative for one or both parties. Coyotes don’t like hanging out with people or their pets, and small pets may be killed if left unattended outside. Bigger dogs often instinctively chase off coyotes […] The post Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes appeared first on DogTime.
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas

Federal wildlife officials have listed the iconic lesser prairie chicken as threatened across its Kansas habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday. The bird is in even more dire straits in the southwest, where it will be listed as endangered. The listing comes after years of fighting by wildlife advocates to protect the […] The post Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
OKLAHOMA STATE
98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy