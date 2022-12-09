Read full article on original website
ksl.com
BYU rallies, gives up 2nd-half lead, rallies again to stun No. 21 Creighton
PROVO — In a game that featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes, the most dramatic was the final one. Rudi Williams had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Dallin Hall made a game-winning layup with 11 seconds remaining and a pair of ensuing free throws as BYU held on for an 83-80 win over No. 21 Creighton at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
ksl.com
Syracuse wins first men's soccer title, beats Indiana
CARY, N.C. — Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped two shots in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the game-winner as No. 3 seed Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 in a shootout to win the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time in program history. It was the longest penalty shootout in the history of the College Cup. Indiana tied it at 2-all in the 80th minute before the title game went to overtime for the sixth time in nine years. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, each goalkeeper had a diving save in the second round before the next 10 players scored. Syracuse was playing in its first men's soccer title match after setting a program record in the semifinals with its 18th win.
ksl.com
Utah school district announces Tuesday delays as wintry storm delivers more snow
SALT LAKE CITY — All Uintah School District schools will be delayed by two hours Tuesday morning as the final parts of a Utah snowstorm linger in the state. The delay includes all work schedules for district employees, district officials said in a statement Monday afternoon. They added that there will be no half-day kindergarten or Central Cove Preschool activities, though full-day kindergarten will be held. All classes will still be dismissed at their regular times in the afternoon.
ksl.com
Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
ksl.com
Could Salt Lake City be part of a permanent rotation of Winter Olympics host cities?
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Olympic officials Monday backed both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games sites being named at the same time under possible new changes to the bid process, expressing enthusiasm for Salt Lake City's chances of hosting again. But during a call with the news media,...
ksl.com
Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
ksl.com
Which school is delaying start time due to weather?
SALT LAKE CITY — An anticipated snowstorm has delayed the start of schools in Dugway Monday morning. The Tooele County School District said on its Facebook page that Dugway schools will have a 2-hour delay due to the effects of the wintery weather. The school district emphasized that parents...
ksl.com
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 2 p.m. about...
ksl.com
Utah motorist shot after water bottle was thrown and a beard was tugged, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was shot in the chest Friday night during an argument between two motorists that involved a water bottle and one man's beard. Police say two pickup truck drivers were stopped at an intersection at 3500 South, just west of the I-215 overpass, just before 8 p.m. when police say one of the drivers, Kevin Steed, threw a water bottle at the other truck.
ksl.com
Who can get RSV? Can someone who's had RSV get the virus again?
SALT LAKE CITY — Just after Halloween, Michelle Lowe's 5-year-old son, Matthew, ended up in the hospital with RSV. Now, not only does she have to worry about the rest of her family coming down with the virus, there's a possibility Matthew could get it again, too. Lowe said...
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
ksl.com
Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden
MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
ksl.com
Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
ksl.com
After rapid pandemic expansion, Amazon delays opening new Weber County warehouse
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — If you're waiting for Christmas packages to be delivered to your door this year, they're not going to come through the brand-new warehouse sitting just off I-15 in Weber County. That warehouse, in Marriott-Slaterville, looks complete from the outside, but its opening could be delayed until 2024...
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
ksl.com
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
ksl.com
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
