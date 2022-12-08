ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Happening to Steven Tyler? Aerosmith’s Cancelation of Las Vegas Residency Leaves Fans Anxious

By Angeline Sicily
 4 days ago
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
