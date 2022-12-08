What’s Happening to Steven Tyler? Aerosmith’s Cancelation of Las Vegas Residency Leaves Fans Anxious

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
musictimes.com
Steven Tyler Health Worrying? Frontman 'Too Sick' To Perform in Aerosmith's Las Vegas Show
Aerosmith had to cancel its recent Las Vegas show due to Steven Tyler's health issue. Starting in June, Aerosmith has been performing in different venues as part of its "Deuces Are Wild" residency. For this month, the band originally planned to meet its fans at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, but it ended up postponing it.
NME
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Bleed In Vocal Cord After Violent Cough & Is Forced To Cancel Upcoming Shows
LeAnn Rimes, 40, has rescheduled two of her upcoming concerts due to a vocal cord bleed that has left her “unable to sing”, the country superstar announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7. “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she began in a hand-written note she posted on Instagram. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick.
With Steven Tyler sick, Aerosmith axes another Vegas show: 'Taking more time to rest'
Steven Tyler tells Aerosmith fans that Monday's concert is nixed, like Friday's before it. 'On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest.'
LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Devastated’ After Having to Reschedule Concerts Amid Vocal Cord Issue: ‘Doctor’s Orders’
Ho, Ho, Oh No! LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel two of her upcoming holiday concerts after doctors discovered bleeding on her vocal cords. "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," Rimes, 40, penned in a handwritten letter posted via Instagram on Wednesday, […]
CMT
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency
Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
musictimes.com
Adele Has Other Major Plans In Las Vegas Aside From Residency Shows
Adele is living the best life in Las Vegas because of her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, it's not the only thing she plans to do while there. According to a source who talked to Radar Online, the 34-year-old Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter is pushing her boyfriend, Rich Paul, to tie the knot in a quickie ceremony, and hopes to do so before the year is done.
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
LeAnn Rimes forced to postpone performances due to 'bleed' on vocal cord
LeAnn Rimes is postponing some of her tour dates due to a bleed on her vocal cord.
musictimes.com
Selena’s Iconic Outfit on Display: Here’s Where Fans Can See It in Person
Selena Quintanilla may have passed away decades ago, but her impact and legacy will forever remain in the hearts of her fans. For the new generation who are interested in the singer's life, there's a chance for you to see one of her most iconic outfits of all time; where can her supporters see it in person?
musictimes.com
Janet Jackson 'Together Again' Tour 2023: New Music, Venue, Tickets, More!
This is it, Janet Jackson is making a comeback on the road on her highly-awaited "Together Again" tour. Announcing on Instagram earlier today the news of her upcoming tour, Jackson all smiles as she invites her avid fans again. "I'm going back on tour and, yes, we will be together...
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
musictimes.com
Tim Commerford Sick: Rage Against the Machine's Member Reveals Devastating Diagnosis
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford delivered heartbreaking and worrying news to fans. Amid the band's reunion tours, Commerford spoke candidly about his recent struggles, including his health battle. In an interview with Spin, the musician assured the fans he has been doing well after starting his treatment for prostate cancer.
Comments / 0