What’s Happening to Steven Tyler? Aerosmith’s Cancelation of Las Vegas Residency Leaves Fans Anxious

Adele is living the best life in Las Vegas because of her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, it's not the only thing she plans to do while there. According to a source who talked to Radar Online, the 34-year-old Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter is pushing her boyfriend, Rich Paul, to tie the knot in a quickie ceremony, and hopes to do so before the year is done.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO