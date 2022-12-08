Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Related
Jelly Roll Shares New Music to Close Out Breakthrough Year
Country rap star-on-the-rise Jelly Roll has shared a new song ahead of the biggest headlining show of his career – and closing out his biggest year to date. His latest track, “NEED A FAVOR,” arrives the morning of his homecoming concert, where he’ll headline Nashville’s nearly 19,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 9). This year has marked Jelly Roll’s (born Jason DeFord) breakthrough with a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Dead Man Walking,” a tune in the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart with “Son of a Sinner,” and more hits in his back pocket.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?
This week, Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos has given Nashville music legend Dolly Parton $100 million. The famous singer received the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, which goes to leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility."
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's 'A Milli' Used By Florida Police To Soundtrack $1.1M Drug Bust On TikTok
Lil Wayne’s 2008 smash hit “A Milli” has been used to soundtrack a Florida police department’s latest drug bust. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that latest seizure allowed narcotics detectives to get $1.1 million dollars in illegal drug money off the street.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
housebeautiful.com
You Can Now Book a Stay in Dolly Parton's Legendary Tour Bus
With a total of 51 Grammy nominations, 10 wins, several lifetime achievement awards, a cozy spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a handful of philanthropic initiatives—phew—Dolly Parton has ben an icon for as long as we can remember. If you want to snag a slice of the living legend's lifestyle, you can officially book a stay at Dolly's Suite 1986. Nestled in Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Space—because of course she has a resort—the suite is a tour bus that she actually used from 2008 through 2022. (Since Dolly isn't a big flyer, so this Prevost bus has traveled approximately 360,000 miles throughout North America—making regular stops in big cities like Nashville and Los Angeles.) To make her so-called "gypsy wagon" feel like a home away from home, Dolly customized the interior with jewel-toned decor and a smattering of special amenities.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Evanescence's Amy Lee Opens Up About Female Relationships In The Rock World
She also gave an update on what's next for Evanescence.
musictimes.com
2023 Golden Globe Best Song Three Way Battle: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna?
The complete list of the nominees of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards was finally released, and one of its highly awaited categories, the Best Original Song category, will see a three-way fight of three main pop stars. The 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song is one of the...
Jason Eady and Adam Hood Hold Onto Hope in New Collaboration ‘Broke Not Broken’ [LISTEN]
Celebrated singer-songwriters Adam Hood and Jason Eady have joined forces for an uplifting new collaboration. Released on Nov. 25, their new single "Broke Not Broken" was recorded by the longtime pals less than six hours after they co-wrote it. "We wrote this song about searching for hope when the clouds...
Young Jimi Hendrix Used to Watch Little Richard Preach at a Local Baptist Pentecostal Church
Jimi Hendrix used to watch Little Richard preach at a local Baptist church. He would go on to be a backup guitarist for the famous rock musician.
musictimes.com
Adele Has Other Major Plans In Las Vegas Aside From Residency Shows
Adele is living the best life in Las Vegas because of her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, it's not the only thing she plans to do while there. According to a source who talked to Radar Online, the 34-year-old Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter is pushing her boyfriend, Rich Paul, to tie the knot in a quickie ceremony, and hopes to do so before the year is done.
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
musictimes.com
Bad Bunny Health: Rapper NOT Ok, Will Take Hiatus in 2023 After Massive Spotify Win?
Bad Bunny is taking a few steps away from the music industry despite scoring the biggest achievement on Spotify this year. The year 2022 has been a fruitful one for Bad Bunny as he offered two major back-to-back tours while releasing record-breaking albums and earning several accolades. Among the recognitions he achieved, he ultimately became Spotify's most-streamed global artist, with over 18.5 billion streams this year alone.
Comments / 0