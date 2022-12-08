ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Shares New Music to Close Out Breakthrough Year

Country rap star-on-the-rise Jelly Roll has shared a new song ahead of the biggest headlining show of his career – and closing out his biggest year to date. His latest track, “NEED A FAVOR,” arrives the morning of his homecoming concert, where he’ll headline Nashville’s nearly 19,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 9). This year has marked Jelly Roll’s (born Jason DeFord) breakthrough with a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Dead Man Walking,” a tune in the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart with “Son of a Sinner,” and more hits in his back pocket.
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
housebeautiful.com

You Can Now Book a Stay in Dolly Parton's Legendary Tour Bus

With a total of 51 Grammy nominations, 10 wins, several lifetime achievement awards, a cozy spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a handful of philanthropic initiatives—phew—Dolly Parton has ben an icon for as long as we can remember. If you want to snag a slice of the living legend's lifestyle, you can officially book a stay at Dolly's Suite 1986. Nestled in Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Space—because of course she has a resort—the suite is a tour bus that she actually used from 2008 through 2022. (Since Dolly isn't a big flyer, so this Prevost bus has traveled approximately 360,000 miles throughout North America—making regular stops in big cities like Nashville and Los Angeles.) To make her so-called "gypsy wagon" feel like a home away from home, Dolly customized the interior with jewel-toned decor and a smattering of special amenities.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
musictimes.com

2023 Golden Globe Best Song Three Way Battle: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna?

The complete list of the nominees of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards was finally released, and one of its highly awaited categories, the Best Original Song category, will see a three-way fight of three main pop stars. The 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song is one of the...
musictimes.com

Adele Has Other Major Plans In Las Vegas Aside From Residency Shows

Adele is living the best life in Las Vegas because of her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, it's not the only thing she plans to do while there. According to a source who talked to Radar Online, the 34-year-old Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter is pushing her boyfriend, Rich Paul, to tie the knot in a quickie ceremony, and hopes to do so before the year is done.
musictimes.com

Bad Bunny Health: Rapper NOT Ok, Will Take Hiatus in 2023 After Massive Spotify Win?

Bad Bunny is taking a few steps away from the music industry despite scoring the biggest achievement on Spotify this year. The year 2022 has been a fruitful one for Bad Bunny as he offered two major back-to-back tours while releasing record-breaking albums and earning several accolades. Among the recognitions he achieved, he ultimately became Spotify's most-streamed global artist, with over 18.5 billion streams this year alone.

