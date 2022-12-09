ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders' Davante Adams scorched Jalen Ramsey with such casual ease, and NFL fans were in awe

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
As the Las Vegas Raiders start to gain steam in the stretch run of the season, the microscope will naturally center back on one Davante Adams.

While it’s been an up-and-down year in spots for the Raiders, the 29-year-old Adams has been his trademark usual dominant self. At the moment, the Las Vegas playmaker is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 12 and is comfortably in the top five in most relevant statistics (yards, catches, big plays).

On Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, Adams showed why he’s probably still the best playmaker in the game. His unfortunate victim this time around? Why it was none other than Jalen Ramsey:

Phew. I mean, look at that catch! Plus, he was interfered with! A 32-yard one-hander with one of the bigger cornerback names draped all over him, and Adams makes it look routine.

Let’s take a closer replay look at the play again:

Adams … is not of this world. What else can you say?

Of course, Adams wasn’t done toying with Ramsey.

Later on, near the end of the first half, Adams gets seamless separation on Ramsey from the jump and makes one of the slickest over-the-shoulder grabs for 35 yards that I’ve seen in a while:

Folks that is clinical. If someone plays the position better than Adams from a purely technical/athletic standpoint, I haven’t seen them.

The best receiver in pro football continues his reign, and it probably doesn’t matter who lines up across from him.

NFL fans were in awe of Adams' casual dominance of Ramsey

