Florida State

Crime Boss: Rockay City is an FPS starring Michael Madsen, Danny Glover

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Game Awards 2022 revealed plenty of new and exciting games Thursday evening, but the most surprising announcement of the show might have been Crime Boss: Rockay City a new FPS game from 505 Games and InGame Studios with a star-studded cast.

In Crime Boss, you take the role of Travis Baker (played by Goodfellas‘ Michael Madsen), a renowned criminal in the criminal underworld of 1900s Florida. Baker recruits crew members and takes on other crime lords in order to become, as the name of the game suggests, the crime boss.

Crime Boss also features a full PvE co-op experience where up to four players can engage in turf wars, heists, and organized hits. Completing missions in the co-op offerings slowly brings the city under your group’s control, until you and your crew are the last ones standing.

505 first teased the crime game via Twitter, when a brief video was showed up on the official 505 Games account. You can see Madsen walking into an office, asking for The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, and presenting a wallet he found in the parking lot. The wallet in the video contained a QR code to a secret website showing a section of Rockay City.

Madsen isn’t the only Hollywood-caliber name joining the cast of Crime Boss, as the trailer also revealed Chuck Norris as the town sheriff, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, Kim Basinger, Michael Rooker, and Vanilla Ice. Each character will factor into the single-player story in some way, though those specifics have yet to be revealed.

“The sheer volume of talent involved both in front of camera, and behind the development of Crime Boss is hugely exciting for 505 to be part of,” Neil Ralley, president of 505 Games, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to bring this truly exceptional organized crime game to gamers globally.”

This isn’t Michael Madsen’s first video game role, with his most famous being Toni Cipriani in Grand Theft Auto III. He has also appeared in the first Yakuza game, Dishonored, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Games Series Season Two, and True Crime: Streets Of LA.

Crime Boss: Rockay City will launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023, with pre-orders available now for 40% off the original price until December 10. Console versions are planned for later in 2023, though no official date was given.

Written by Jason Fanelli on behalf of GLHF

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

