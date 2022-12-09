ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Murderous multiplayer game Meet Your Maker launches in spring 2023

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DDJJ_0jceoES400

At The Game Awards 2022, Behaviour Interactive, makers of Dead By Daylight, announced their latest multiplayer game Meet Your Maker will release April 4, 2023, on PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Meet Your Maker is a fresh, murderous twist on builders and raiders, where players create elaborate labyrinths of traps, monsters, and more, while others try making it to the center and recovering genetic material to power up their bases.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Meet Your Maker team, we couldn’t be happier for the chance to share a platform like The Game Awards alongside the industry’s best,” creative director Ash Pannell said in a press release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get Meet Your Maker into the hands of our players and be wowed by their devious creativity and wit as they build their own Outposts, experience the thrill of raiding, and make the game their own.

Builders have a range of blocks at their disposal – bomb traps, transparent blocks to hide traps in, spike pits, monsters, and so much more – and raiders can team up with friends or tackle raids solo, with only their wits and limited loadouts to help guide them through.

Making it out alive earns you material to power up your base with and unlock new suits, blocks, and other handy items to make even more horrendous creations to torment other players with.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5

If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
The Verge

Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023

Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
tryhardguides.com

PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023

Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
DBLTAP

How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2

With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
tryhardguides.com

Sea of Thieves 2.7.0.1 update introduces changes in Faction Progression and some fixes

As Season Eight continues, the Sea of Thieves development team has been working on the next time-limited Adventure and more changes based on community feedback. Update 2.7.0.1 for Sea of Thieves was released today, offering more content, tweaks, and enhancements to the game. In addition, the tenth time-limited Adventure is included with the most recent patch.
Polygon

Diablo 4 launches June 2023, Blizzard confirms

Diablo 4 launches June 6, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Those who pre-order the long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Diablo 3 will get early access to the game; Diablo 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Last of Us will work on Steam Deck, confirms Naughty Dog

It seems the long-awaited PC of The Last of Us port will be Steam Deck-ready, according to series creator Neil Druckmann. During the 2022 Game Awards on Friday, Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us: Part 1 will release on Mar. 3, 2023, for PC. There’s no word on any PC-specific features yet, but it’ll work on the Steam Deck.
IGN

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer

Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
game-news24.com

Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content

At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles

PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
WDW News Today

New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders

A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
IGN

Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players

It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
The US Sun

Warframe publisher’s new game Wayfinder announced at The Game Awards

WARFRAME publisher Digital Extremes previously teased a new game, Project Skylight. As announced at The Game Awards, we now know it’s called Wayfinder. If you’re into Warframe, then Wayfinder will interest you. It’s a new character-based online action RPG led by the creative director of Darksiders, and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy