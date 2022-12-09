Murderous multiplayer game Meet Your Maker launches in spring 2023

At The Game Awards 2022, Behaviour Interactive, makers of Dead By Daylight, announced their latest multiplayer game Meet Your Maker will release April 4, 2023, on PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Meet Your Maker is a fresh, murderous twist on builders and raiders, where players create elaborate labyrinths of traps, monsters, and more, while others try making it to the center and recovering genetic material to power up their bases.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Meet Your Maker team, we couldn’t be happier for the chance to share a platform like The Game Awards alongside the industry’s best,” creative director Ash Pannell said in a press release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get Meet Your Maker into the hands of our players and be wowed by their devious creativity and wit as they build their own Outposts, experience the thrill of raiding, and make the game their own.

Builders have a range of blocks at their disposal – bomb traps, transparent blocks to hide traps in, spike pits, monsters, and so much more – and raiders can team up with friends or tackle raids solo, with only their wits and limited loadouts to help guide them through.

Making it out alive earns you material to power up your base with and unlock new suits, blocks, and other handy items to make even more horrendous creations to torment other players with.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF