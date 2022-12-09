All The Game Awards 2022 winners and nominees

The Game Awards 2022 winners are in, highlighting the best of the best across the games industry in the past year. These range from the big hitters such as game of the year and best narrative to more specific categories, such as best community support and recognizing games that have a social and emotional impact.

A total of 72 games received nominations this year, and obviously, not every game worthy of recognition managed to make the list. We took pity on some of them in our Alternative Game Awards list, which you can check out at the end of this post.

Without further ado, here’s every winner of The Game Awards 2022.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague’s Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljik – God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best VR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss Book 2

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Roleplaying

Elden Ring

Live A Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arkane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy

Faker

Karrigan

S1mple

Yay

Best Esports Team

Dark Zero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

Loud

Best Esports Coach

B1ad3

BZKA

D00mbr0s

Robban

Score

Best Esports Event

Evo 2022

2022 League of Legends Worlds Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF.