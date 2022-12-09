ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All The Game Awards 2022 winners and nominees

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rL4cV_0jcen8Ck00

The Game Awards 2022 winners are in, highlighting the best of the best across the games industry in the past year. These range from the big hitters such as game of the year and best narrative to more specific categories, such as best community support and recognizing games that have a social and emotional impact.

A total of 72 games received nominations this year, and obviously, not every game worthy of recognition managed to make the list. We took pity on some of them in our Alternative Game Awards list, which you can check out at the end of this post.

Without further ado, here’s every winner of The Game Awards 2022.

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Score and Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney – A Plague’s Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage – Immortality
  • Sunny Suljik – God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling: Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Mobile Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

Best VR

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss Book 2
  • Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Roleplaying

  • Elden Ring
  • Live A Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu

Best Family

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • MultiVersus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

  • Arkane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Karrigan
  • S1mple
  • Yay

Best Esports Team

  • Dark Zero Esports
  • FaZe Clan
  • Gen.G
  • LA Thieves
  • Loud

Best Esports Coach

  • B1ad3
  • BZKA
  • D00mbr0s
  • Robban
  • Score

Best Esports Event

  • Evo 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends Worlds Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Elden Ring wins GOTY 2022 at The Game Awards

Anyone else still awake and watching The Game Awards? Join me in a moment of silence for those of us here at GAMINGbible HQ that have sacrificed an entire night’s sleep to bring you the best reveals of the event. There’s been plenty to get excited about. We’ve seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay, Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2, plus there’s even a Hellboy game on the way.
Digital Trends

Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
IGN

The Game Awards 2022 Winners: The Full List

The Game Awards 2022 are a wrap, and Elden Ring took home the biggest award of the night: Game of the Year. God of War Ragnarok also did pretty well for itself, taking home a handful of awards. If you want to see all of the new trailers and reveals,...
Engadget

Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET

Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of is upon us. We'll be covering all the big news from tonight's event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET. Vying...
dotesports.com

Ludwig wins the 2022 Game Award for Content Creator of the Year

Ludwig took home the Game Award for Content Creator of the Year tonight after leaving an indelible mark on 2022 with his combination of streams, events, and videos on YouTube. The star YouTuber was one of five nominees that included Karl Jacobs, Nibellion, Nobru, and his partner QTCinderella. The award is intended to celebrate a streamer or content creator who “made an important and positive impact on the community.”
TechSpot

The Game Awards: all the winners, losers, and that Elden Ring stage invader

What just happened? The Game Awards wrapped up a few hours ago, finishing an event that saw the usual slew of trailers and announcements. As expected, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök were the big winners on the night, with FromSoftware's title taking the coveted Game of the Year award. What did come as a surprise was the now-arrested stage invader, who managed to say a few bizarre words as the Elden Ring devs accepted their prize.
IGN

The Game Awards 2022 Will Be the Shortest Show Yet, Geoff Keighley Says

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley says this year’s awards are the shortest yet. “Tonight is probably the shortest show we’ve done,” he said on Twitter. “It will still run 2.5 hours but we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 release date at The Game Awards

Naoki Yoshida previously made a teasing comment about surprising fans with how early in summer 2023 the Final Fantasy 16 release date would be, and it turns out he wasn’t joking. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2022, for PlayStation 5, almost as early in summer as you can get. Square Enix made no mention of releasing Final Fantasy 16 on other platforms, including PC, as the RPG is a console exclusive for at least six months after launch.
IGN

After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards

Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
The Verge

The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022

It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
CNET

First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards

Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
IGN

Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards

Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
techeblog.com

New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom

A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

EA is giving the Dead Space remake a narrative 'glow-up'

Less than two months remain until the Dead Space remake releases, and developer EA Motive is touching up virtually every aspect of this survival horror classic. During an interview with IGN, Dead Space senior writer Jo Berry explained that certain narrative elements are getting a do-over. “Overall, it was to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy