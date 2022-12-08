Read full article on original website
Related
People are calling 'best film of 2022' the 'most interesting movie ever made'
It's time for a trip to the cinema because viewers are calling a new film from director Mark Mylod 'the most interesting movie ever made'. It's high praise in a world where there are thousands and thousands of movies to choose from, but the wealth of rave reviews proves there's at least some truth to it.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
A list of the coolest films releasing this winter
Traditionally, the biggest blockbusters of the year are released in the summer and the awards contenders in the fall, but that has begun to change in the last couple of years with films like “Deadpool” and “Black Panther” finding success with February releases and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” having a late December release, creating the winter film season from December through February. Here are some of the biggest releases hitting theaters this winter.
See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Receives Official MPAA Rating
One could be forgiven for thinking, after 13 years, that an Avatar sequel would never see the light of day. James Cameron went off did other things; he moved to New Zealand, he experimented with farming, he might never have come back to movies. Then he said he was returning to make more Avatar movies — four of them! — but they kept getting pushed back. Year after year, the promised sequels got delayed over and over. A lot of people gave up hope.
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who gained fame as the DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show has died. He was 40 years old. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boss died at a hotel or motel on Dec. 13. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, went to a Los Angeles police […]
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, choreographer, dancer and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" died Tuesday. He was 40.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Deadline Joins With LA3C For Special Contenders Event: 12 Movies, 20 Filmmakers & Stars And More
Partnering with this weekend’s inaugural LA3C, developed by Deadline parent company PMC, Deadline’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition and final Contenders opportunity before Oscar nomination voting begins. With films not previously highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall, Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be front and center for voters and the public at the event at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Also...
Collider
10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to IMDb
Read update With fans eagerly waiting for upcoming animated movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's easy to see that interest in the evolving genre isn't waning. This is why it's not surprising that the entries listed in IMDb's top 10 animated movies of all time are constantly changing, as more viewers use the platform to chime in and rate their favorite films.
IGN
Black Adam Will Reportedly Lose Up to $100 Million in Lackluster Theatrical Run
While Black Adam may have challenged the hierarchy of power in the DCEU, the Dwayne Johnson-led blockbuster didn't win the box office over. As reported by Variety, DC's latest blockbuster has generated just $387 million worldwide since its theatrical release on October 21. Due to a production cost of $195 million, a reported marketing budget of between $80 and $100 million, and the fact that movie theaters keep around half the ticket sale revenues, Black Adam could stand to lose between $50 and $100 million at the box office.
Tell us your favourite films of 2022
We want to hear about the best film you have seen this year. Share your thoughts now
James Cameron Intros ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ At London World Premiere: “To Me Tonight Is Not About A New ‘Avatar’, It’s About Cinema” – Watch The Video
Almost 13 years to the day after James Cameron unveiled his 3D sci-fi epic Avatar in London’s Leicester Square, the filmmaker is back in town to present the world premiere of sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Attendees to Tuesday’s massive undertaking including director/producer/co-writer Cameron, producer Jon Landau and cast members Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet strolled a blue carpet laid out in the square ahead of the premiere this evening. RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere – Photo Gallery The 20th Century Studios picture is actually screening simultaneously in two cinemas in Leicester...
Most US films in Sundance Film Festival dramatic, documentary competitions directed by women, people of color for first time
Story at a glance The annual Sundance Film Festival, which will take place Jan. 19-23 in Utah, showcases the year’s best independent films. The largest festival of its kind in the country, this year’s director nominations for dramatic and documentary films mark a significant step forward for representation, as for the first time since the…
‘Party Down’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals the Catering Crew Back in Bowties, February Premiere Date
Starz has unveiled the first teaser for its revival of “Party Down,” showing the return of characters played by Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and Adam Scott. The footage also unveils a premiere date of Feb. 24, 2023. The revival of “Party Down” picks up 10 years after the series’ last episode, finding most of the characters having moved on from catering as they cross paths at a surprise reunion in Los Angeles. Set to the pumped-up beat of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration,” the teaser introduces the Party Down gang all dressed up in formal attire once again. The new...
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Guillermo Del Toro Was Enchanted By The Original Pinocchio For An Odd Reason
Trying to describe the filmography of Guillermo del Toro can be difficult thanks to the visionary's penchant for moving in and out of tones and genres. The Mexican filmmaker shares this unique trait with fellow countryman Alfonso Cuaron, along with Ang Lee, Steven Spielberg, and a handful of other directors. His first three films upended the typical horror tropes viewers expect from vampires, monsters, and ghosts with "Cronos," "Mimic," and "The Devil's Backbone" respectively. With 2002's "Blade II" and 2004's "Hellboy," the horror and fantasy auteur turned his talents to big-budget genre films where action, fright, and humor became irresistible new del Toro details audiences could come to expect.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Elvis' & 'Nope' Among AFI's Top Films of 2022
The American Film Institute today unveiled their annual list of the best films and television for the calendar year, and in what might - or might not - be a precursor for the major awards season, this year's film list was dominated by mainstream studio movies which have connected, or are expected to connect, with audiences upon their release.
Comments / 0