Hello World! Welcome Friends! The holidays and the festive season should be a time for happiness and joy. While this can be the case, it’s also the start of the holiday blues for a lot of people. This can begin with a struggle to get out of bed in the morning in the run up to Christmas. If you have days like this, don’t worry, you’re not alone. There are lots of reasons why you might be feeling this way. The good news is that there are also steps that you can take to rediscover your spark. Here are some of the key suggestions that we recommend.

2 DAYS AGO