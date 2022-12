LOUDONVILLE — The one thing you’ll quickly learn about Corri Vermilya is she's so competitive, even a broken foot can’t keep her down for long. Injured in the preseason, Vermilya has worked her way back to being almost completely healed, and it showed Monday night as the Loudonville girls basketball team rolled past Mansfield St. Peter’s 80-5 in Mid-Buckeye Conference action. ...

LOUDONVILLE, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO