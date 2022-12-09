SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: USHL Stars 3, Stampede 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51 Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54 Brookings 54, Watertown 32 Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40 Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44 Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10 Freeman […]

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO