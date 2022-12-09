Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Scoreboard – December 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: USHL Stars 3, Stampede 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51 Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54 Brookings 54, Watertown 32 Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40 Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44 Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10 Freeman […]
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 69, Minnesota 51
MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-0) Jeffries 4-10 2-4 10, Smith 6-9 8-9 20, Davis 1-5 1-2 4, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 4-12 2-2 11, Moore 7-9 0-0 17, Horton 1-2 0-0 3, McNair 1-4 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 13-17 69. MINNESOTA (4-6) Battle 1-8 2-2 5, Garcia...
northernnewsnow.com
Boys’ Basketball: Esko and Superior protect their home court earning wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scores and highlights from Friday night High School basketball. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0