Notable EV experts sound the alarm that your home EV charger may not be as safe as you think it is. Tom Moloughney, the world’s top expert on vehicle charging, has a warning for new battery-electric vehicle owners; Your home EV charger setup may not be as safe as it can be. His message is backed up by an example from a second expert's personal experience. These two are not just experts. They are 110% pro-EV in every possible way. Tom is the global leader in home EV testing, and among other things, Kyle Conner is the leading expert on real-world EV charging and charging curves (the rate at which an EV can charge based on its state of charge).

14 HOURS AGO