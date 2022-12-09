Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Tom Brady threw another ugly tantrum while getting blown out by the 49ers
Tom Brady is not having a fun homecoming. As you probably know, Brady is back in the Bay Area today, facing the franchise he grew up cheering for and while he had a special moment before the game he hasn’t had a good time in the game as the Bucs trail 35-0 in the third quarter.
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams
It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news
Heading into the 2022-23 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was expected to be entering the final season of his football career, planning to retire after the season. But with some massive changes in his personal life and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league, it looks like he might not Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield Destroys Media Argument for Not Signing Colin Kaepernick
After Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a win after just 52 hours with the team, it shines a light on a common anti-Colin Kaepernick argument. The post Baker Mayfield Destroys Media Argument for Not Signing Colin Kaepernick appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Texans' Lovie Smith is running tons of quarters defense
Mike McCarthy faced no one more in the NFL than Lovie Smith. McCarthy was the coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, and Smith manned the sideline for the Chicago Bears from 2004-12. The two former NFC champion coaches encountered one another 15 times during their stint together in the NFC North.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Jerry Rice and NFL fans were livid with Kyle Shanahan's reckless play-calling after Deebo Samuel's injury
Entering Brock Purdy’s first career NFL start after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, the San Francisco 49ers undoubtedly wanted to make a statement on Sunday. With Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town, the 49ers were in an excellent spot to pad their NFC West lead and start to work out some kinks before the playoffs begin.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video
FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head
Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime
Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
Popculture
Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady
A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
22K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 11