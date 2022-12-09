ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
The Comeback

Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams

It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news

Heading into the 2022-23 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was expected to be entering the final season of his football career, planning to retire after the season. But with some massive changes in his personal life and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league, it looks like he might not Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video

FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime

Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady

A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.
TAMPA, FL
