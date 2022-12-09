Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Holiday gas prices not expected to rise
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gas prices have lowered over the past few weeks across Mississippi. In Hattiesburg, the average price of gas is 10 cents higher than the rest of the state. As we go throughout the next few weeks, gas prices are not expected to increase. For holiday...
WDAM-TV
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
