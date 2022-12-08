ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
west-palm-beach-news.com

New costs, parking zones take impact in West Palm Seaside

The new month has brought new rules for parking in West Palm Beach. It’s been an issue on the minds of both residents and workers for weeks after parking fees were increased earlier this year. Jackson Young is frustrated by a recent parking ticket. He said he likes living...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say

UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy