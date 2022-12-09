Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
gophersports.com
Gophers Begin Three-Game Home Stand With Chicago State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) returns to Williams Arena on short rest to take on Chicago State (0-11, 0-0) on Monday night at 7 p.m.. The game can be seen on B1G+ and is also broadcast on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota
University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Road Game to No. 16/13 Iowa 87-64
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 10, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) dropped its first Big Ten Conference game to No. 16/13 Iowa (8-3, 2-0 B1G) on the road Saturday night. Mara Braun led Minnesota with 14 points and had three steals while fellow freshman Amaya Battle had 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting and had five rebounds and four assits.
gophersports.com
Flurry of Goals Secures Gophers Sweep of Badgers
MINNEAPOLIS - A scoring barrage during a six-minute stretch was all the No. 2/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team needed to finish off a sweep of Wisconsin in a 6-4 victory Saturday evening from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Six goals by six different skaters in a span of 5:53 across...
gophersports.com
Get to Know: Faith Johnson
There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up first, Faith Johnson, a freshman from Menomonee Falls, Wis. She attended Sussex Hamilton High School where she was a five-time state champion. Johnson swam at the club level for Rocket Aquatics and was a 2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Qualifier.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Face No. 23 Mississippi State Sunday
TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Shon Morris, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Second All-Time Meeting (Minnesota leads, 1-0) • The University of Minnesota is home for the second-straight game when the Golden Gophers host No. 23 Mississippi State, Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. It marks just the second time in school history the two teams will tangle.
gophersports.com
Gophers Showcase 2023 Team at Intrasquad Meet
The University of Minnesota gymnastics program held their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday evening, welcoming a few new Gopher faces to Maturi Pavilion for the first time. "I'm super proud of the way the team did today," head coach Jenny Hansen said. "We had really high hit percentages all throughout, and I think it was great to see the newcomers and how well they did being in the Pav and in the different environment. So we really feel good about where we're at right now and just excited to keep working on the little things so that we're really ready come January."
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps Tri-Meet in San Luis Obispo to Cap Perfect First Half
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The ninth-ranked Gophers completed a perfect first half of the season on Sunday afternoon after sweeping their triangular meet with Lindenwood and Cal Poly. The Gophers dominated throughout the day, winning 16 of their 20 bouts in the afternoon to cap off a 3-0 weekend...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Dominates St. Cloud State to Close Out First Half
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women's hockey team put the cherry on top of a successful first half of the 2022-23 season with its fourth consecutive victory after a 9-0 win over No. 14 St. Cloud State at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
