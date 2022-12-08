Luke Fickell posts a farewell message to Cincinnati

New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell left quite the legacy at Cincinnati during his six-year tenure at the helm.

Under Fickell’s leadership, the Bearcats went 57-18 and 35-11 in conference play. They advanced to the 2021 College Football Playoff and are the only Group of Five school ever to make a playoff appearance.

Fickell penned a goodbye message that he posted on Twitter earlier today. “I want to say thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be your head football coach,” said Fickell in his thank you message. Here is a look at the entire message from Wisconsin’s new head coach: