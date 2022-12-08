ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Luke Fickell posts a farewell message to Cincinnati

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuTvM_0jceGloJ00

New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell left quite the legacy at Cincinnati during his six-year tenure at the helm.

Under Fickell’s leadership, the Bearcats went 57-18 and 35-11 in conference play. They advanced to the 2021 College Football Playoff and are the only Group of Five school ever to make a playoff appearance.

Fickell penned a goodbye message that he posted on Twitter earlier today. “I want to say thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be your head football coach,” said Fickell in his thank you message. Here is a look at the entire message from Wisconsin’s new head coach:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: Badgers Experienced Offensive Lineman Makes Transfer Portal Decision

The Wisconsin Badgers will have a new offensive look for 2023. The Badgers lost their 2022 starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, to the transfer portal last week. New head coach Luke Fickell recently brought in one of the top offensive coordinators in the country, Phil Longo. The move appeared to pacify some members of the Badgers’ offense who hit the portal but chose to remain in Madison. One offensive lineman recently delivered more transfer portal football news to the Badgers. According to Jesse Temple with The Athletic, Badgers fifth-year senior Michael Furtney chose to stay with the program.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball

The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Announce Team Awards

The focus of the Wisconsin Badgers football program has been on the future. With the hiring of Luke Fickell, everyone has been interested in the program’s new direction. However, this current season is not over, and there is still a lot to celebrate. While the season did not go the way many wanted it to go, there were many players that performed well. The Wisconsin Badgers announced their team awards on Friday night.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

ABC issues statement on recent episode of "The Conners"

ABC has issued a statement after Wednesday's most recent episode of "The Conners." Waukesha residents and victims voiced their disgust and disappointment over a scene in the show referencing a car hitting a marching band in Wisconsin. An ABC Entertainment division spokesperson told WISN 12 News:. "The show in no...
WAUKESHA, WI
booktrib.com

From Police Chief to Priest: Meet David Couper in “Beyond the Badge”

When he stepped down in 1993 after 21 contentious, but highly successful years as the police chief in ultra-liberal Madison, Wisconsin, David Couper was widely regarded as one of the most influential law enforcement officials in Wisconsin’s history. But little was known about his private life — or what motivated him to transform a paramilitary-type department into one that emphasized community relations.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago

We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
241K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy