Blues Weekly: Bad Defense, Buchnevich, Snuggerud, & More
This team lacks the structure and mentality to make the playoffs this season. It’s been a disappointing season on every level, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t fix it by making the right moves moving forward. The trade deadline will be a huge factor in the future of this franchise. They have rentals to trade and other players to consider moving out of town.
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
In a move that will go down as a ‘what the hell was he thinking?’ kind of moment, Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot just smashed his stick into the face of his teammate Travis Hamonic while the two were sitting on the bench during the Senators vs. the Nashville Predators. The Senators ended up going on to win the game, but the victory won’t be what most fans are talking about coming out of the contest.
Jaromir Jagr, 50, records two assists in pro hockey return
It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.
Watch: Trevor Lawrence brutally taunts Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Bruce Boudreau didn’t pull the goalie because he didn’t feel like the Canucks could score vs. Wild
It was the second of a back-to-back with travel for the Minnesota Wild. It was a Saturday night. It was a three-game win streak. Tonight, the Canucks lost after yet another inconsistent effort. Even in the games they’ve won recently, it’s hard to pick out even one that can be looked at as a complete 60-minute effort.
Naji Marshall's 'Swiss Army Knife' Versatility Key to Pelicans' Success
Naji Marshall is the 'Swiss Army Knife' of the Pelicans and embodies the spirit of New Orleans in his play.
NFL's half a million dollar fine against Cam Jordan, Saints adds insult to injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 by the NFL for faking an injury during Tampa Bay's 17-16 win on Monday night. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jordan criticized the fine, saying, "Most expensive fine to date from the NFL... added stressor for no reason." Jordan...
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Hawks Rookie Stunned The NBA On Sunday
The NBA has experienced a bunch of great, mind-blowing conclusions so far this season but the latest from the Atlanta Hawks might take the cake. On Sunday, the Hawks faced off against the Chicago Bulls in a very hard-fought and close game that was well worth the time of any basketball fan.
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
O'Connell hints that Vikings need to make defensive changes
The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 2,303 yards over the past five games, including 464 in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday – the fifth consecutive game allowing 400+ yards to the opposition. Time for changes? It certainly sounds like it. "It's a combination of some things...
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal
Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
Videos emerge of Chris Paul taking cheap shots at Jose Alvarado
Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado do not like one another, and the two guards got into it once again late in Friday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. We now know a bit more about what led to the latest spat. The Suns and Pelicans...
