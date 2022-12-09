ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench

In a move that will go down as a ‘what the hell was he thinking?’ kind of moment, Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot just smashed his stick into the face of his teammate Travis Hamonic while the two were sitting on the bench during the Senators vs. the Nashville Predators. The Senators ended up going on to win the game, but the victory won’t be what most fans are talking about coming out of the contest.
Jaromir Jagr, 50, records two assists in pro hockey return

It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.
Watch: Trevor Lawrence brutally taunts Titans at end of upset win

Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cowboys on upset alert against the Jaguars this Sunday

Dallas survived Houston by the skin of its teeth on Sunday. In Week 15, the team will need a better performance to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars. Count former Cowboys defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears among those unimpressed with the team's 27-23 win against the lowly Texans (1-11-1).
DALLAS, TX
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
DALLAS, TX

