Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
What your team is thankful for: Nashville Predators
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Nashville Predators.
Yardbarker
Bruce Boudreau didn’t pull the goalie because he didn’t feel like the Canucks could score vs. Wild
It was the second of a back-to-back with travel for the Minnesota Wild. It was a Saturday night. It was a three-game win streak. Tonight, the Canucks lost after yet another inconsistent effort. Even in the games they’ve won recently, it’s hard to pick out even one that can be looked at as a complete 60-minute effort.
Yardbarker
Jaromir Jagr, 50, records two assists in pro hockey return
It was the first game Jagr has played all season with the club he owns. Jagr, who is set to turn 51 in February, filled in after illnesses struck the roster, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters. Jagr helped setup Kladno’s second goal in the second period after his shot was stopped, but Matyas Filip was there to pick up the rebound. He then assisted on Matej Beran’s power-play maker with five minutes left in the third to finish as Kladno’s top scorer on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Bieksa On Chara Story: ‘One Of The Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’
As promised by Sportsnet Insider Jeff Marek in a tweet on Thursday, former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa shot down a recent story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final told by former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara as ‘One of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard’. In case...
Yardbarker
Watch: Trevor Lawrence brutally taunts Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
Yardbarker
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch
The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Yardbarker
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC Playoff Chase, NFL Draft Race After Bye
The Green Bay Packers got a bit of help in their long-shot bid for a playoff spot in the NFC on Sunday. First, the good news: Two teams who are ahead of the Packers in the playoff race, the New York Giants (at home against the Philadelphia Eagles) and Seattle Seahawks (at home against the Carolina Panthers), lost.
Yardbarker
Videos emerge of Chris Paul taking cheap shots at Jose Alvarado
Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado do not like one another, and the two guards got into it once again late in Friday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. We now know a bit more about what led to the latest spat. The Suns and Pelicans...
Yardbarker
Watch: Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws terrible pick-six
Russell Wilson and the last-place Denver Broncos entered Sunday’s action against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs as 8.5-point underdogs. For good reason. Denver has stunk it up this season to the tune of a 3-9 record. It ranks dead last in the NFL in scoring at 13.8 points per game and has lost four consecutive games.
Yardbarker
O'Connell hints that Vikings need to make defensive changes
The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 2,303 yards over the past five games, including 464 in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday – the fifth consecutive game allowing 400+ yards to the opposition. Time for changes? It certainly sounds like it. "It's a combination of some things...
Yardbarker
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal
Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
Comments / 0