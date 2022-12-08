Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Bengals reveal what saved their season
The Bengals seemed to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover through the first five weeks. But they've been able to turn their season around ever since, and it's mostly because of one player. The evolution of Cincinnati's offense has been centered around quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals gave him...
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Cowboys 'Perfect Fit!' T.Y. Hilton Over OBJ; Contract Details, 3 Reasons Why
The Dallas Cowboys decided they needed help at wide receiver on Monday. The new guy just isn't who everybody was talking about. No on Odell Beckham Jr.. Instead, they signed T.Y. Hilton. Why did the Cowboys opt for the 33-year-old Hilton over the 30-year-old Beckham?. Hilton Passed the Test With...
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 8th-Overall Pick
The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are currently 9-18 in 27 games. However, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, so they have been playing better over the last five days. On Tuesday morning, Shams...
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Cowboys on upset alert against the Jaguars this Sunday
Dallas survived Houston by the skin of its teeth on Sunday. In Week 15, the team will need a better performance to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars. Count former Cowboys defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears among those unimpressed with the team's 27-23 win against the lowly Texans (1-11-1).
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: 'We've got a quarterback'
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy throws tantrum during game vs. Chiefs
Jerry Jeudy showed off his explosive playmaking ability during the Denver Broncos’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the wide receiver was extremely fortunate he was not ejected before he lit up the stat sheet. Jeudy had a full-blown meltdown when the Broncos were trailing 27-0...
Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14
For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says this Cincy teammate deserves more attention
After signing a four-year, $53 million deal with Cincinnati in 2020, the former Texan has turned into a problem for opposing offenses. While he hasn't played the full season, Reader has 19 tackles on the stat sheet through seven starts. He also has an eye-opening four passes defended. Reader isn't...
Seahawks have major draft decision looming
The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
Ben Roethlisberger is Right About the Steelers
There should've been so much energy at Acrisure Stadium this past weekend that it truly felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the verge of a comeback. Because, as crazy as it sounded, they were. But you would never be able to tell from watching Steelers-Ravens in Week 14. And...
Report reveals how Mac Jones feels about Matt Patricia
There was some tension between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia during New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota in Week 13, but apparently, there are no hard feelings. Jones was seen complaining about the playcalling during the defeat. The Patriots quarterback wanted to throw the ball deep because he felt the short game wasn’t producing.
Tom Brady's honest response when asked about autographing INT ball for 49ers' Dre Greenlaw
Dre Greenlaw asked for Tom Brady's autograph after the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The item the linebacker handed to the quarterback? The football he intercepted in the game. "Man, the worst thing he could tell me is, 'No,'" Greenlaw said after the...
