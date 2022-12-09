ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Williams
3d ago

What's going on here in Portland is not normal for this town... Sure there are operatives and then there are methodical operatives... Gangs, cartel wannabes, copy cats, cartel members, and the cartel in and of itself, and unfortunately some corruption... No secrets here... They make themselves known on purpose... The question is and this is what law enforcement is faced with... How do you combat this domestic THREAT... Which is overdue for attention...

The Oregonian

Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland

Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman hospitalized after SE Portland shooting, investigation underway

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Southeast Main Street in Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau. Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 16600 block of SE Main. Police said they found a woman suffering from an unknown injury and was taken to a nearby trauma center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

SE Portland neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3, relate how wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Police work to make Rockwood Village safer

Officers collaborate with community, management after knife fight breaks out in courtyardAfter a knife fight shocked and frightened the residents of a large affordable housing complex in Rockwood, the Gresham Police Department has been working with property management and hosting a series of listening sessions to ensure everyone feels safe in their homes. According to reports, multiple people joined in an October altercation with weapons in the central courtyard at Rockwood Village, a highly-touted 224-unit housing complex that opened earlier this year. That fight, which caused several injuries, came on the heels of a murder-suicide of a young mother...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland police investigating four deaths in two days

UPDATE: Body found at Powell Butte Nature Park is second death in SE Portland on Friday.Police are investigating four deaths in two days in different parts of Portland. They include a stabbing, a body found in a park, and two bodies found in a home. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Homicide detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of murder in the second degree. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began around 11:35 a.m. Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland

Andrew M. Morrow is accused of using two kitchen knives to fatally stab his 24-year-old roommate in Southeast Portland Friday, according to court papers. Morrow was arraigned Monday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court on allegations of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Body found in park second death in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop

A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Police investigate alleged Centennial Neighborhood murder-suicide

Three men found dead in Sunday evening, Dec. 11 incident; woman injured during shootingThree men are dead in an alleged murder-suicide that took place in the Centennial Neighborhood Sunday evening. At 6:45 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Avenue. Officers found three men dead from gunshot wounds, and a woman injured during the incident who was taken to a nearby hospital. It is unclear if she was involved in the shooting or was an innocent bystander. Initial reports show the police believe the shooting was a murder-suicide. No additional suspects are being investigated. If you have any information about the case, contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457, or Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0404. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their home. It happened Thursday night, and Friday afternoon 18-year-old Joseph Ibrahim faced a judge, charged in connection to the crime. The family wishes to remain anonymous for their safety but...
PORTLAND, OR
