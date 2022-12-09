Read full article on original website
Luke Williams
3d ago
What's going on here in Portland is not normal for this town... Sure there are operatives and then there are methodical operatives... Gangs, cartel wannabes, copy cats, cartel members, and the cartel in and of itself, and unfortunately some corruption... No secrets here... They make themselves known on purpose... The question is and this is what law enforcement is faced with... How do you combat this domestic THREAT... Which is overdue for attention...
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Related
Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland
Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
Multiple people shot in SE Portland, shooter at large
Multiple people were shot in Southeast Portland early Sunday night in an incident that brought dozens of police and 5 ambulances to the scene.
kptv.com
Woman hospitalized after SE Portland shooting, investigation underway
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Southeast Main Street in Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau. Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 16600 block of SE Main. Police said they found a woman suffering from an unknown injury and was taken to a nearby trauma center.
3 dead, 1 injured in SE Portland murder-suicide, police say
Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
SE Portland neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3, relate how wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
kptv.com
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say
A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
Gresham Police work to make Rockwood Village safer
Officers collaborate with community, management after knife fight breaks out in courtyardAfter a knife fight shocked and frightened the residents of a large affordable housing complex in Rockwood, the Gresham Police Department has been working with property management and hosting a series of listening sessions to ensure everyone feels safe in their homes. According to reports, multiple people joined in an October altercation with weapons in the central courtyard at Rockwood Village, a highly-touted 224-unit housing complex that opened earlier this year. That fight, which caused several injuries, came on the heels of a murder-suicide of a young mother...
Portland police investigating four deaths in two days
UPDATE: Body found at Powell Butte Nature Park is second death in SE Portland on Friday.Police are investigating four deaths in two days in different parts of Portland. They include a stabbing, a body found in a park, and two bodies found in a home. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Homicide detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of murder in the second degree. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began around 11:35 a.m. Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a...
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland
Andrew M. Morrow is accused of using two kitchen knives to fatally stab his 24-year-old roommate in Southeast Portland Friday, according to court papers. Morrow was arraigned Monday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court on allegations of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
NW Portland home attacked; teen arrested on porch
As a family ate dinner inside their Northwest Portland home, someone used an iron fencepost from their front yard to try and break in.
Body found in park second death in SE Portland
Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Chronicle
One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop
A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
Vancouver man charged with vehicular homicide after DUI crash
A Vancouver man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he attempted to flee a traffic stop, causing a crash, and killing another driver.
Police investigate alleged Centennial Neighborhood murder-suicide
Three men found dead in Sunday evening, Dec. 11 incident; woman injured during shootingThree men are dead in an alleged murder-suicide that took place in the Centennial Neighborhood Sunday evening. At 6:45 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Avenue. Officers found three men dead from gunshot wounds, and a woman injured during the incident who was taken to a nearby hospital. It is unclear if she was involved in the shooting or was an innocent bystander. Initial reports show the police believe the shooting was a murder-suicide. No additional suspects are being investigated. If you have any information about the case, contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457, or Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0404. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their home. It happened Thursday night, and Friday afternoon 18-year-old Joseph Ibrahim faced a judge, charged in connection to the crime. The family wishes to remain anonymous for their safety but...
Gunfire exchange in downtown Portland leaves man injured; police searching for suspect
A man was found shot and injured in a downtown Portland parking lot early Saturday, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at 12:42 a.m. at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Ankeny Street. Upon arrival, they found the man wounded and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live.
Beavercreek man caught stalking ex-girlfriend’s Sherwood home, fatally shot by woman’s family
A 36-year-old Beavercreek man died early Monday after being shot while stalking his ex-girlfriend outside of her Sherwood home Sunday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman’s family confronted Cody Buyas after finding him outside of her home. Buyas displayed a weapon and one of the family...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1