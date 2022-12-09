Three men found dead in Sunday evening, Dec. 11 incident; woman injured during shootingThree men are dead in an alleged murder-suicide that took place in the Centennial Neighborhood Sunday evening. At 6:45 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Avenue. Officers found three men dead from gunshot wounds, and a woman injured during the incident who was taken to a nearby hospital. It is unclear if she was involved in the shooting or was an innocent bystander. Initial reports show the police believe the shooting was a murder-suicide. No additional suspects are being investigated. If you have any information about the case, contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457, or Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0404. {loadposition sub-article-01}

