Columbus, OH

What we learned about Ohio State’s thrilling win over Rutgers

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights battled a full 40 minutes on Thursday night in Columbus and an unlikely hero emerged for Ohio State. Guard Tanner Holden hit a game-winning three-point shot as time expired, giving the Bucks a 67-66 win.

The win for the Buckeyes brings their record to 7-2 with a date the reeling North Carolina next. The Tar Heels have lost their last four games and still have two more to play before hosting Ohio State.

There was a lot to take away from this game, as Rutgers is a very solid team with a star (more on that in a bit). Find out what we learned about the buzzer-beating win for Ohio State below.

Brice Sensabaugh’s Big Ten debut was fantastic

The freshman has been solid all season long and that didn’t change tonight. Sensabaugh shot well from there, making three of his four attempts (one called off due to a questionable moving screen foul on Zed Key) and finished with 13 points. He did get into some foul trouble late, but that’s not too concerning. He grabbed two rebounds and had an assist as well. It was a fantastic first conference game for Sensabaugh.

The Cliff Omoruyi vs. Zed Key matchup was fun

Two of the best big men in the conference, this matchup lived up to its billing. Each of them lead their teams in scoring and rebounds, but Key was better than Omoruyi. The Bucks leader scored 22 points with 14 boards, while shooting 9-of-12 from the field. Key reminds me a lot of Terrance Dials, Big Ten Player of the Year in 2006. They’re great college players who teams can win big with — see a 35-4 record when Dials was a senior.

The bench didn’t do too much

Someone aside from the starting five is going to have to step up for this team to survive in conference play. It’s not that this team isn’t talented, they just aren’t deep. Center Felix Okpara gives a great effort, especially on defense but doesn’t do much on offense. He’s a project but has potential but we might be a year off. Guard Roddy Gayle Jr. struggled to find his shot and when he did, it was just 1-of-3 for 2 points. The two freshmen are talented but need more time. The senior guard, Tanner Holden, came up with the game-winning three, but that was his only bucket of the game.

Justice Sueing has been off the past few games

The senior is such a key part of this team and after scoring a career-high 33 points against Texas Tech, Sueing has been just average. He scored 12 points against Duke but couldn’t stay in the game after fouling out. Against St. Francis, he notched 6 points on 2-of-7 shooting. Tonight he was just 4-of-12 from the field for 9 points. It’s been a struggle the last few games of the senior.

Free throws almost cost Ohio State the game, but who cares

The Buckeyes almost lost the game at the line. They shot just 7-of-12 for 58.3% and missed some down the stretch. They make just a few more and this game isn’t nearly as close. You do have to give it up to Rutgers though, they are a very good team. This was a classic conference matchup and it was a great start to that part of the schedule. That was a fun win, wasn’t it?

