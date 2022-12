KINGSVILLE, Texas (December 10, 2022) – Rachel Haase came off the bench and, in less than 16 minutes of time on the floor, matched teammate Grace Foster with 21-point performances, and the 42 combined points helped Lubbock Christian University close out their first Lone Star Conference road trip with a 76-61 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday afternoon inside The SPEC.

