Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack

By Jennifer Blair, BestReviews
 5 days ago

Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season

Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking drivers who cart all those boxes around feel appreciated, Amazon has found a way to reward them this holiday season.

Check out this simple, limited-time hack that lets you put a tip into the pocket of delivery drivers at no cost to you during the busy holiday shopping rush.

In this article: Echo Dot 5th Gen , Echo Show 10 3rd Gen and Echo Auto 2nd Gen

How to reward your Amazon driver with a tip

To reward your Amazon delivery drivers, you need an Alexa-enabled device like the Echo Dot or Echo Show. You can also use the Alexa or Amazon shopping app on your smartphone or tablet. Beginning Dec. 7, you can say, “Alexa, thank my driver,” to your device. The driver who delivered your most recent package will then be notified of your appreciation and receive a $5 tip at no cost to you.

The drivers who receive the most thanks during the promotional period are eligible for an even bigger reward. The top five drivers will receive an additional $10,000 and a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

What deliveries are eligible for the reward?

Only certain Amazon drivers can participate in this promotion. Flex delivery partners or associates who work with Amazon Delivery Service Partners and Hub are eligible to receive the $5 tips. If you receive a package through other Amazon partners, such as the United States Postal Service, UPS or FedEx, Amazon will pass on your thanks, but the drivers won’t be tipped.

How long does the promotion last?

Amazon’s holiday tip promotion doesn’t have a specific end date. Instead, tips will be distributed for each of the first 1 million thank yous that Amazon customers offer. When a million thank yous have been paid out, Amazon will continue to extend your gratitude to the drivers, but they won’t receive any additional money.

Best Amazon Alexa and smart home devices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fPZO_0jce05cb00

Echo Dot 5th Gen

This smart speaker offers a top-notch listening experience with clear vocals and rich sound. You can use it to stream your favorite music, listen to podcasts or enjoy audiobooks. It’s also Alexa-enabled, so you can set alarms, add items to your shopping list, control smart home devices and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDNkG_0jce05cb00

Echo Studio

This top-of-the-line smart speaker features spatial audio processing technology that provides a fully immersive listening experience. It works with music streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music and automatically adapts to the acoustics of any room. It can also serve as an intercom with other Alexa devices so that you can communicate with your family throughout the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKlPY_0jce05cb00

Echo Show 10 3rd Gen

This smart display boasts a 10.1-inch HD screen that lets you make video calls, stream your favorite movies, search for recipes and more. It has a 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing, so you’re always front and center in video calls. Its Alexa compatibility also allows you to use voice commands for your smart home devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRTb4_0jce05cb00

Echo Show 15

If you want a larger smart display, this model has a 15.6-inch full HD screen and built-in Fire TV. It’s ideal for streaming movies and TV shows and offers customizable widgets for family calendars, to-do lists and more. The large display can also serve as a digital frame for your favorite photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3Cxq_0jce05cb00

Echo Auto 2nd Gen

This Alexa-enabled car accessory lets you enjoy your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks hands-free while driving. You can also use it to make calls, send texts with your voice and control smart home devices while driving. It has five built-in mics, too, so Alexa can hear you over road noise and other sounds.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

