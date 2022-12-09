Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
Spanning the entire FINAL FANTASY VII timeline, here's another look at FFVII EVER CRISIS. Closed Beta Test coming Summer 2023 for iOS and Android.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Announced - The Game Awards 2022
Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have unveiled a new action-RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the game stars a pair of ghost hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. The game takes place in 1695...
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
The Verge
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
The Verge
Vampire Survivors might finally be getting vampires in new expansion
Despite the name, Vampire Survivors currently doesn’t have any vampires among its 41 playable characters and hordes of enemies, but that could change with the game’s first DLC expansion. On the Steam page for the newly announced expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, developer Poncle is hinting that we might finally see vampires in the game.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
Baldur's Gate 3 trailer reveals August 2023 release window and the return of two familiar friends
Minsc and Jaheira are back, baby. But where's Boo?
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
game-news24.com
The creator of BioShock finally revealed the new game Judas. It looks really good to have an upcoming version
No more beautiful characters from BioShock than this, (pic: Ghosts and Death Games). Ghost Story Games first released Judas, has finally put a name in a trailer, and looks like a more extreme version of BioShock. If you were hoping to see the long rumoured BioShock 4 at the game...
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
IGN
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design
The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
game-news24.com
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 release date at The Game Awards
Naoki Yoshida previously made a teasing comment about surprising fans with how early in summer 2023 the Final Fantasy 16 release date would be, and it turns out he wasn’t joking. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2022, for PlayStation 5, almost as early in summer as you can get. Square Enix made no mention of releasing Final Fantasy 16 on other platforms, including PC, as the RPG is a console exclusive for at least six months after launch.
IGN
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
