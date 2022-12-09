ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
otakuusamagazine.com

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer

Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
IGN

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Announced - The Game Awards 2022

Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have unveiled a new action-RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the game stars a pair of ghost hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. The game takes place in 1695...
IGN

Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer

Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
The Verge

Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol

The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
The Verge

Vampire Survivors might finally be getting vampires in new expansion

Despite the name, Vampire Survivors currently doesn’t have any vampires among its 41 playable characters and hordes of enemies, but that could change with the game’s first DLC expansion. On the Steam page for the newly announced expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, developer Poncle is hinting that we might finally see vampires in the game.
Gamespot

Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News

It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
otakuusamagazine.com

The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut

The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
Gamespot

Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade

Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
IGN

Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced

After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
Gamespot

Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design

The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
The Verge

The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022

It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
game-news24.com

Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released

Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 release date at The Game Awards

Naoki Yoshida previously made a teasing comment about surprising fans with how early in summer 2023 the Final Fantasy 16 release date would be, and it turns out he wasn’t joking. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2022, for PlayStation 5, almost as early in summer as you can get. Square Enix made no mention of releasing Final Fantasy 16 on other platforms, including PC, as the RPG is a console exclusive for at least six months after launch.
IGN

Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy