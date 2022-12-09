Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Legislative Update: Utilities remain exempt from tax if property a primary residence
Over the past few days I have been asked about changes made to how the tax on utilities is applied to some consumer accounts. Since there seems to be some confusion about the issue, I thought I might take this week's update and clarify who will be effected and share a little background.
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!
I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility companies ask Kentucky customers to fill out exemption form to avoid utility sales tax
MAYFIELD, KY — Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and it's likely you will be impacted. In 25 days, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term...
coingeek.com
Kentucky probes electricity discounts to block reward miners
Kentucky has become one of the leading destinations for block reward miners in the U.S., but the state is now reconsidering its electricity rates which have been its key attraction. The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has reportedly opened a probe into discounts offered to two BTC miners, even as local environmental groups call for the discounts to be canceled.
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
Kentucky utility sales tax can be avoided: Here’s how
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Utility customers around Kentucky will soon see another tax tacked onto their bill — unless they fill out an exemption form. At the start of next year, only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills. Kenergy, one of the Commonwealth’s large electric […]
wymt.com
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general urges FCC to reduce unwanted texts from fraudulent numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Cameron joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general Monday in asking the FCC to take additional steps to stop scammers. "As we work...
WHAS 11
Beshear announces $10M of remaining tornado relief funds to go to western Kentucky families
MAYFIELD, Ky. — More relief is coming to families that have been affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky. About $10 million remains in money raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Mayfield’s “Celebration of Hope” on Saturday that families impacted by those...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians concerned as flood debris remains over four months later
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While the sound of water flowing through river banks might sound refreshing, the debris remaining four months after the July flood continues to cover up nature’s beauty. “They could have a crew on every creek in the county cleaning this place up. We got so...
wkms.org
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
linknky.com
Record expungement clinics offer clean slate
As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
spectrumnews1.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
KFVS12
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
wdrb.com
$2 million Indiana Powerball winner running out of time to claim jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget to check your lottery tickets!. No one has come forward to claim a $2,000,000 Powerball jackpot from a ticket sold in Indiana nearly six months ago. The ticket was sold at McClure Oil in Russiaville, Indiana, on Sunday, June 18. The winning ticket matched...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
Comments / 8