Meridian, ID

PREP ROUNDUP: Owyhee boys open by handling the Grizzlies

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Get ready for a lot of similar outcomes by the Owyhee boys basketball team this winter.

The Storm took Rocky Mountain by storm in a nonconference opener Thursday, handling the Grizzlies 71-30.

Liam Campbell led the way for the Storm with 20 points, Barrett Fernandez had 12 and Jackson Rogers and Cameron Downie each had 11.

MERIDIAN 63, MOUNTAIN VIEW 54: The Warriors got out to a hot start and held the Mavericks at bay in a nonleague game.

Ryan Baker led a balanced Mountain View attack, scoring 13 points with six rebounds. TJ Sanor and Josh Christensen each had 12 points and Nate Reynolds had 11.

Logan Haustveit led Mountain View with 16 points.

TIMBERLINE 44, RIDGEVUE 42: The Wolves rallied to knock off the Warhawks in a nonconference game.

Ridgevue led 29-20 at halftime.

Alex Ko led Timberline with 21 points and Jachin Mertes had 11 rebounds.

Tucker Tiddens led Ridgevue with 12 points and seven rebounds and Tristan Correa had 10 points, four steals and two bocked shots.

BORAH 67, CAPITAL 57: The Lions opened a 29-19 lead in the first half in the nonleague game.

Ryan Willoughby led Borah with 26 points and six rebounds.

Ibrahim Talaso, Marcellus Clay, Isaiah Telleria and David McNamara each had nine points for Capital.

NAMPA 60, WEISER 35: The Bulldogs jumped all over the Wolverines in a nonleague game.

Josh Peterson led Nampa with 13 points and Ryan Radford had 10.

Malakye Scott led Weiser with 14 points.

MIDDLETON 78, SKYVIEW 73: The Vikings outlasted the Hawks in a nonleague game.

Sawyer Heck led Middleton with a career high 20 points, four rebounds and three assists and Ryker Appel had 17 points and five rebounds.

BAKER (ORE.) 48, HOMEDALE 41: Baker led the whole way in the nonleague game.

Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points and five rebounds.

MARSING 41, PAYETTE 39: The Huskies held off the Pirates in a nonleague game.

Nacho Margarito led Marsing with 13 points and Juan Ponce had 11.

Abraham Rodriguez led Payette with 13 points and Colin Wolf had 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PARMA 56, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 22: The Panthers were too much for the Trojans in the nonleague game.

Sidney Jackson led Parma with 22 points and three steals and Rylie Calkins had 13 points.

GARDEN VALLEY 34, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 31: Garden Valley edged the Grizzlies in a nonleague game at the Rolly Lincoln Tournament in Wilder.

Hope Miller led Greenleaf with 15 points and Anna Dixon had nine points and seven rebounds.

WILDER 45. CASCADE 34: The Wildcats topped visiting Cascade in the Rolly Lincoln Tournamont.

Idaho Press

Idaho Press

