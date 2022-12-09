ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Smith Snowden On Utah Commitment: The Coaches’ Relationship Is Everything To Me

SALT LAKE CITY- Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden will be heading to the University of Utah this coming fall. Snowden hopped on Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to spill all the details of his big decision, revealing the relationships he built with the Utah coaches helped put them over the edge of other great options such as BYU, Colorado and Tennessee.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Assistant Expected To Follow Ed Lamb At Northern Colorado

PROVO, Utah – Coaches with BYU football ties are expected to join Ed Lamb’s staff at Northern Colorado. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley would be the defensive coordinator at UNC. It would be Hadley’s first defensive coordinator title in his football coaching career.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Dallin Hall Hits Game-Winner As BYU Upsets No. 21 Creighton

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU shocked the college basketball world by knocking off No. 21 Creighton, 83-80 in Las Vegas. With 11 seconds left, freshman guard Dallin Hall tapped in a missed layup for the game-winning basket. It was the second game-winning shot of Hall’s young BYU career.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Dalton Kincaid Announces He Won’t Play In Utah’s Upcoming Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY- For the past two seasons Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has been a big part of the Utes’ offensive identity. Sunday evening Kincaid made a Twitter and Instagram announcement that he will not be playing in Utah’s upcoming Rose Bowl Game, though he still plans to be around the team and help in other ways.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham: This Is The Busiest Time Of Year, Beats The Alternative

SALT LAKE CITY- Two weeks ago it pretty much looked like Utah football’s season was over with only a bowl game left to worry about. Fate had other plans. A week later the Utes are now consecutive Pac-12 Champions and eyeing their second Rose Bowl appearance. Head coach Kyle Whittingham noted on Unrivaled that it’s the busiest time of the year for the Utes with the addition of going to the Pac-12 Championship, the Rose Bowl prep and all the recruiting that needs to happen in between, but that it beats the alternative of staying home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. No. 21 Creighton: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU/Creighton tips off tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a matchup that is part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Keep checking back here. We will have live updates throughout the evening. Starting Lineups. BYU (5-5) G – Dallin Hall, 6-4,...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Red Rocks Debut 2023 Team In Preview Meet

SALT LAKE CITY- The Red Rocks will soon be flipping, leaping, turning and sticking landings at the Huntsman Center but until their season actually starts, fans will just have to live with the preview of what they can look forward to in 2023. Utah gymnastics didn’t disappoint Friday night, even...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Outlasts Northern Arizona In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – After taking a commanding lead in the second half against Northern Arizona, Utah Valley University needed overtime but eventually got the win 80-75. The win moved the Wolverines to 6-4 on the season. The win came behind a resounding performance from the starters for the Wolverines, four of five starters for the Wolverines posted fifteen or more points in the win.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Men’s Basketball Storms Past Saint Martin’s

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State defeated Saint Martin’s by a final score of 82-58. The win is just the third of the Wildcats‘ season, in what has been a turbulent year thus far. Saint Martin’s came into the game with just one loss but a tremendous...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Woods Cross’ Sam Hansen Places Third At National Cross Country Championships

SAN DIEGO – For much of the cross country season, Sam Hansen couldn’t do the one – run. The Woods Cross senior was hobbled by an injured Achilles for much of the 2022 cross country season, and in the weeks leading up to the Utah State meet, he spent most of his time on a stair climber, running in a pool, or on a bike.
SAN DIEGO, CA

