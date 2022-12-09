ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Prohm: Racers lacked urgency in loss to Bellarmine

PADUCAH — For a Murray State team that's shown a lot of potential early this season, Saturday's result against Bellarmine was pretty puzzling. The Racers got down by as much as 18 to the Knights, and while they ultimately battled back, it was very much a winnable game for Murray State.
MURRAY, KY
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
Mug Monday: StepStone Family and Youth Services

PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home. StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
BENTON, KY
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE
Camp Graves update

Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk

Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
MAYFIELD, KY
Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
MAYFIELD, KY
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County

HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY
Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022

Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
MURRAY, KY
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Earlington FBC ‘lives out love of Christ’ during tornado recovery

EARLINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Barnsley and Ilsley are two small western Kentucky communities that were devastated by a Dec. 10, 2021 - but nearby Earlington First Baptist Church stepped up quickly to minister to those impacted by the storm. Matthew Williams, pastor of Earlington FBC in Hopkins County, said...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

