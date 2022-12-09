Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm: Racers lacked urgency in loss to Bellarmine
PADUCAH — For a Murray State team that's shown a lot of potential early this season, Saturday's result against Bellarmine was pretty puzzling. The Racers got down by as much as 18 to the Knights, and while they ultimately battled back, it was very much a winnable game for Murray State.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Middle School chess team wins team title at McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Middle School Chess team placed first overall in the McCracken County Scholastic Chess Tournament on Dec. 3. Murray Independent Schools says the middle school had 13 students who took part in the tournament, participating in four rounds of chess. The Paducah Sun reports that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: StepStone Family and Youth Services
PADUCAH — Many children and youth in our region are in need of a safe, loving place to call home. StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect these young-people with safe living environments, providing support along the way to ensure success. StepStone says they are "committed to making a difference in the lives of the children, families, and communities" they serve.
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves update
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
radionwtn.com
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
kbsi23.com
11-year-old girl faces charge, charges pending aginst another girl after school threat in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One 11-year-old girl faces a charge and charges are pending against a second 11-year-old girl after police investigated a threat against St. Mary schools. Paducah police received informationfrom the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department late Sunday evening regarding a threat against St. Mary schools. Paducah...
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
Wave 3
One year later: Dawson Springs family finds hope in community after deadly tornadoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend will mark one year since deadly tornados ripped through parts of Western Kentucky, killing dozens. While homes have been rebuilt and physical injuries have healed, there’s still a drastic need for help. Inside the Life Center at Christ Tabernacle Church in Princeton, Kentucky,...
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022
Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
kentuckytoday.com
Earlington FBC ‘lives out love of Christ’ during tornado recovery
EARLINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Barnsley and Ilsley are two small western Kentucky communities that were devastated by a Dec. 10, 2021 - but nearby Earlington First Baptist Church stepped up quickly to minister to those impacted by the storm. Matthew Williams, pastor of Earlington FBC in Hopkins County, said...
'Please God, don't let this happen again': Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road closure postponed due to equipment availability issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A daytime road closure that was scheduled to start Wednesday along North Friendship Road in McCracken County has been postponed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The closure was planned between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane. Crews with Paducah Power System were going to be relocating...
Comments / 0