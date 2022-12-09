ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

NBC News

FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body

The disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand prompted a 200-person, multi-agency effort search, ending with the discovery of her body several miles from her home. Police say that a FedEx driver who had dropped a package off at Strand's house around the time of her disappearance confessed to abducting and murdering her.Dec. 3, 2022.
Complex

Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case

Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Takeoff murder: What we know about suspect arrested for allegedly slaying rapper

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Migos star Takeoff, who was shot to death outside a private party in Houston last month, according to authorities.Takeoff, 28, was found dead at the scene of the shooting outside a bowling venue after a shooting took place in front of the venue after the party had finished. Two other victims were treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Investigators say that employees at the venue say that the shooting took place after a fight broke out. Sgt. Michael Burrow with the Houston Police Department said on 2...
HOUSTON, TX
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
WUSA9

12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
MOSCOW, ID
Still Unsolved

Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance

The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Idaho students’ killer ‘sick, twisted’ person who’d go to victims’ funerals

The grieving family of one of four University of Idaho students slaughtered in their off-campus house last month has held off on a funeral – over fears the murderer might show up. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said he believes the “sick” and “twisted” killer could come to a service hidden among mourners as he lurks in plain sight. “We wouldn’t want to do some kind of celebration and exclude anyone,” Goncalves told Fox host Marth MacCullum. “So yeah, he could easily be there and that’s the sick kind of twisted person, who would do this kind of crime.” The justice-starved dad’s...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

‘Torso killer’ behind bars for killing six pleads guilty to five more cold case murders

A man known as the “Torso Killer”, who is already serving life for murdering a string of women, has admitted to five additional cold-case slayings.Richard Cottingham, 76, pleaded guilty in a New York court on Monday to one count of murder over the 1968 killing of Diane Cusick. And he told the court that he was also responsible for the historic deaths of four other women; Mary Beth Heinz, Laverne Moye, Sheila Heiman and Maria Emerita Rosado Nieves.The District Attorney in Nassau County, Long Island, agreed not to prosecute Cottingham for the four deaths as he will never be...
NEW YORK STATE

