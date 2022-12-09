Read full article on original website
FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body
The disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand prompted a 200-person, multi-agency effort search, ending with the discovery of her body several miles from her home. Police say that a FedEx driver who had dropped a package off at Strand's house around the time of her disappearance confessed to abducting and murdering her.Dec. 3, 2022.
Man charged with murder of woman outside a nightclub last month
The man who killed a 28-year-old woman outside a nightclub last month has been officially charged with First Degree murder
Washington woman suspected of serial arsons charged with murder after being linked to new crimes
A Washington state woman faces murder charges along with more than a dozen other charges after being linked to an arson that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man.
Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case
Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
Takeoff murder: What we know about suspect arrested for allegedly slaying rapper
A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Migos star Takeoff, who was shot to death outside a private party in Houston last month, according to authorities.Takeoff, 28, was found dead at the scene of the shooting outside a bowling venue after a shooting took place in front of the venue after the party had finished. Two other victims were treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Investigators say that employees at the venue say that the shooting took place after a fight broke out. Sgt. Michael Burrow with the Houston Police Department said on 2...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Family are left 'absolutely devastated' after 13-year-old schoolboy is run over by a car just a MONTH before his 14th birthday
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by car near Liverpool said they are 'absolutely devastated' as they announced that his life support has been turned off just a month before his 14th birthday. Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate near the Showcase cinema...
12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
Man Shot His Ex, Killed Her New Boyfriend After Planning to Take the Slain Victim’s ‘Soul’: Authorities
A man allegedly murdered his ex’s new boyfriend in Florida and tried to kill her too. Reports have described the survivor as the ex-wife of defendant Jose Aranibar-Camacho, 41, but her parents told WTVJ that their daughter Brittany Springmyer was not married to him. The Miami-Dade Police Department reportedly...
Idaho Student Murders Crime Scene Could Reveal if Suspect Is Serial Killer
"Certainly not insinuating that this is a serial offender but from the outside looking in, you can't rule it out," one expert told Newsweek.
DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources
Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Documents Reveal Suspect In Kingfisher Co. Quadruple Murder Allegedly Shot 5th Person Who Survived
New details are emerging in the quadruple murder at a Kingfisher County Marijuana farm in late November. Authorities now say a fifth person was shot at the scene, but survived. According to new documents, three other people were working at the farm at the time. One of them says the...
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
Jefferson Mall shooting sees Louisville, KY cops swarm shopping center with customers warned of ‘active scene’
A SHOOTING at a shopping mall has left one person in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during the busy holiday shopping rush. Louisville Metro Police swarmed the Jefferson Mall in Kentucky and warned the public to avoid the area after the shooting on Monday. According to police, at...
Mother of 7-year-old allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out
A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed last week by a contract FedEx driver who had just delivered a package while she was standing outside her house, police say. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson spoke with the girl’s mother about the tragedy.Dec. 9, 2022.
Idaho students’ killer ‘sick, twisted’ person who’d go to victims’ funerals
The grieving family of one of four University of Idaho students slaughtered in their off-campus house last month has held off on a funeral – over fears the murderer might show up. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said he believes the “sick” and “twisted” killer could come to a service hidden among mourners as he lurks in plain sight. “We wouldn’t want to do some kind of celebration and exclude anyone,” Goncalves told Fox host Marth MacCullum. “So yeah, he could easily be there and that’s the sick kind of twisted person, who would do this kind of crime.” The justice-starved dad’s...
‘Torso killer’ behind bars for killing six pleads guilty to five more cold case murders
A man known as the “Torso Killer”, who is already serving life for murdering a string of women, has admitted to five additional cold-case slayings.Richard Cottingham, 76, pleaded guilty in a New York court on Monday to one count of murder over the 1968 killing of Diane Cusick. And he told the court that he was also responsible for the historic deaths of four other women; Mary Beth Heinz, Laverne Moye, Sheila Heiman and Maria Emerita Rosado Nieves.The District Attorney in Nassau County, Long Island, agreed not to prosecute Cottingham for the four deaths as he will never be...
'Times Square killer' pleads guilty to 1 woman's murder and admits killing 4 others
A man known as the "Times Square Killer" -- already serving life for murder -- admitted five additional cold-case killings Monday in a New York court.
