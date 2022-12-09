Read full article on original website
Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Lars Eller scored one of Washington’s four second-period goals in his 900th career game to help the Capitals down the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson and Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals, who extended their season-high win streak to four. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves against the Jets. Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who had a season-best four-game victory run halted. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg. Both goalies didn’t let a puck get by them in the first period.
Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored early in the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in a matchup of division leaders. DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1 at 2:10 of the final period. Charlie Coyle’s goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1. Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots to improve to 16-1. Mark Stone scored for Vegas and Logan Thompson had 24 saves.
Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 for their third straight win. The Magic didn’t win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando’s last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony came off the bench with major contributions for the Magic. Bamba had 18 points and nine rebounds while Anthony, playing 29 minutes while starting point guard Markelle Fultz sat in foul trouble, finished with 14 points and six assists. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points. Fred Van Vleet added 20 and Pascal Siakam 19.
Nelson scores 2 to lead Islanders to 6-4 win over Devils
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves. “It was a good hockey game. It’s a team that’s been playing well all year and we’re trying to catch them,″ said Islanders forward Zach Parise. ”There’s a lot on the line. We had a good little outburst in the second period.” Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler each had two assists.
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets. With the home crowd serenading him with MVP! chants, Embiid posted his second 50-plus point performance of the season and the fourth 50-plus point game of his career. It was also the 30th game in Embiid’s career with 40 points and 10 rebounds. The only other player in franchise history to accolplish that feat was Wilt Chamberlain. Tobias Harris scored 17 points and James Harden added 14 for the Sixers. Charlotte was led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier, who each scored 29 points.
Butler's late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82
Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points in the closing minutes to help the Miami Heat hold off the Indiana Pacers 87-82
Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams’ two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck. Skinner, who will automatically face an NHL disciplinary hearing for the cross-check, and Guentzel were also issued minor penalties for slashing.
Ovechkin, Mantha lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Kraken
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Friday night. Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots as the Capitals won three games in a row for the first time this season. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal.
