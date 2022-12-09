Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experiencefamilyfunpa.comSugarloaf Township, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Palisades wrestling produces batch of bonus points to overcome 3 forfeits, beat Bangor
Throughout its dual-meet schedule this season, the Palisades wrestling team will have to make up for what it lacks in numbers with bonus points. The Pirates found a way to do that on Friday night, recording three falls and a major decision to offset three forfeits in a 34-33 win over Bangor at Bill Pensyl Gymnasium.
Southern Columbia responds to controversy
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Busti Edges Pine Grove in Dec. 11 Penn York Trap League Action
RUSSELL, Pa. – The Penn York Winter Trap League met Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Pine Grove Sportsman Club with 77 shooters present. Jacob Franklin was the only one who shot a perfect score. This was Franklin’s first 25 and first 50 in the winter league. Robin Miller shot her first 25 in the winter league. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 33, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 42, High Junior Male was Jacob Franklin with a 50, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 42, High Lady was Robin Miller with 48, High Vet was Scott Currie with 48, High Senior Vet was John Morrison with 44, High Super Senior Vet was Bob Darney with 49.
Scranton issues code blue alert; opens Weston Field House
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The City of Scranton is issuing a code blue alert for the next few days. Due to the potential for temperatures dropping below 20 degrees, Scranton will open the Weston Field House located at 982 Providence Road. The field house will be open on the...
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow Sunday and when might it snow next?
For those in the southern plains of the Lehigh Valley, Sunday’s snow didn’t even rise to the level of nuisance. Lehigh Valley International Airport registered just a trace by 7 p.m. But in northern Northampton County into the higher elevations of the Pocono Mountains in Monroe County, it...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Chilly temperatures for some time; quiet first half of week, maybe wintry late week
TONIGHT: Some lingering rain/snow early; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Little or no additional snow accumulation but watch for icy spots. Low: 30. MONDAY: Chilly with clouds giving way to some sun. High: 41. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 20. FORECAST SUMMARY. As expected, Sunday was a cloudy and gloomy...
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
How Grand Central landfill’s owner is helping to complete national 9/11 trail
The September 11th National Memorial Trail spans 1,300 miles linking the locations of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead that day in 2001. The route using roads and multi-use trails passes through the Lehigh Valley region, crossing through the Slate Belt and following the D&L Trail.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond
Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)
Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
Suspect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270, including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
