King Tut’s Face Reconstructed By Bioarchaeologist
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Andrew Nelson studies bioarchaeology, in part, because it allows him to understand how people lived thousands of years ago. And while he has traveled the world investigating ancient mummies, his latest adventure with King Tut is one for the ages. A screenshot of the computed...
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Remains Found in Australian Museum's Cupboard
A mystery lasting more than 85 years has been solved after the discovery of the remains of the last known Tasmanian tiger—which were found in an unassuming cupboard. The remnants of the now-extinct Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, were thought lost forever until their discovery in a cupboard at a Tasmanian museum, researchers said, solving one of the Australian state’s “most enduring zoological mysteries.” The tiger died in 1936 but its skin and skeleton were nowhere to be found. Researcher Robert Peddle eventually tracked it down, finding it in a cupboard of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery’s education office. The skeleton had been used as a “traveling exhibit” with staff “blissfully unaware they had been handling the last of the species,” according to ABC News. Museum curator of vertebrate zoology Kathryn Medlock blamed “a failure to correctly catalog and record the specimen,” which “resulted in its skin being taken around the country.” Both the skin and skeleton are now stored in the museum's zoological section.
Archaeologists Discover Roman-Era Odeon in Crete
New archaeology research in Greece has uncovered an odeon in the ruins of an ancient Roman-era town in an isolated area of southwest Crete. The discovery of the new structure, similar to a modern auditorium, is the first excavation at the archaeological sites of Lissos in more than sixty years. Katerina Tzanakaki, deputy head of the Department of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities and Museums at the Ephorate of Antiquities of Chania, directed the project. During the first excavation stage, Tzanakaki and her colleagues uncovered part of the odeon’s stage, 14 rows of seats, and two vaulted side chambers. Tzanakaki told...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
Mystery Upright Viking Swords at 1,200-Year-Old Burial Site Unearthed
An archaeologist told Newsweek about the ancient weapons that were discovered during an excavation in central Sweden to make way for a new highway.
'Dwarf dinosaur' that lived on prehistoric island unearthed in Transylvania
The new "dwarf dinosaur" species lends more evidence to the "island rule," which posits that animals evolving on islands become smaller than their mainland counterparts.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
