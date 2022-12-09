Read full article on original website
Year-End Tax & Financial Planning Opportunities
In 2021 there was a significant amount of uncertainty about tax law – would President Biden’s sweeping tax proposal pass? As we sit down to gather our thoughts for year-end planning, it strikes us how much of last year’s proposed changes did not come to pass. The reality right now is we continue to have historically low federal tax rates and various planning opportunities available.
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
marketplace.org
Troubled trading app Robinhood hopes to lure back users — with retirement accounts
Robinhood, the online trading platform popular among younger stock and crypto traders, said this week that it’s getting into the retirement account business, allowing customers to sign up for individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. This is the same company that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit with the largest...
AOL Corp
With recession looming, more Americans tap retirement funds for cash. But is it a good idea?
Americans feeling the pinch of high inflation are raiding their retirement savings, an ominous sign for a country that already struggles to save for old age. The share of workers taking cash from their employer retirement plans as new loans, non-hardship withdrawals, and hardship withdrawals has all been on the rise this year, but the “most concerning is the rise in hardship withdrawals,” according to Vanguard Group, which tracks five million savers.
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track
Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
Robinhood Has a new Plan as it Fights for Survival
So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
