Montana Lady Griz losing streak hits four games with home setback to Grand Canyon

406mtsports.com
Montana overcomes foul trouble to beat North Dakota State, earn first road win
Montana coach Travis DeCuire had a decision to make with 13:31 to play Saturday: put All-Big Sky forward Josh Bannan back in the game with three fouls or keep him on the bench a while longer against North Dakota State. DeCuire subbed in Bannan, who came up clutch as the...
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings Skyview girls route Missoula Big Sky
Defending Class AA girls basketball state champion Billings Skyview looks formidable again. The Falcons blew out Missoula Big Sky on Saturday afternoon at home. Watch the highlights in the video above.
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
KULR8
Wrapping up 2022: Griz head coach Bobby Hauck makes final comments on the season
MISSOULA – Every head football coach would tell you the same thing - they want to win every game. Actually, everyone involved with a football program in any capacity hopes for that, and the Montana Grizzlies are no exception. “I don’t really have any (expectations) before the season,” head...
406mtsports.com
Polson earns first win as former MSU player Brandie Buckless leads Pirates into new era
FRENCHTOWN — The Polson girls basketball locker room erupted so loud that the cheers inside could be heard though a closed door as other teams were warming up for their game Saturday. The Pirates had just posted their first win under new head coach Brandie Buckless. That alone was...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
406mtsports.com
Browning girls run through Hamilton in clash of 2022 state basketball qualifiers
FRENCHTOWN — Hamilton and Browning: two girls basketball teams coming off state tournament appearances last March. In their Class A Tip-Off Tournament contest on Saturday morning at Frenchtown High School, just the Indians looked the part. Outscoring the Broncs in every quarter besides the fourth, Browning secured a 61-51...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central boys fall to Lewistown at Western A Tip-off
FRENCHTOWN – One of the most intriguing matchup in the boys’ side of the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown was the matchup between the Butte Central Maroons and Lewistown Golden Eagles on Friday evening. It was the first time the teams have played one another since they met...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
The Wren becomes downtown Missoula’s latest unique hotel
Downtown Missoula's newest hotel -- the Wren -- held its grand opening on Friday. MTN News got a sneak peek inside.
406mtsports.com
Dillon boys motor past Polson
FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers and Polson Pirates opened their seasons at the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown on Friday. The Beavers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-42 victory over the Pirates. Dillon led by 16 points after eight minutes and opened up...
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
406mtsports.com
Dillon girls' basketball paces their way past Polson
FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers girls’ basketball team began their 2022-2023 campaign with a matchup against the Polson Pirates on Friday night. The Beavers used balanced scoring to shut down the Pirates, 43-17. Dillon led after eight minutes, 10-3, and at the half, 23-7. The Beavers continued their dominance...
Missoula County abandons “lost” 1800s wagon road
According to the county, the historic wagon trail has been known as the Bitterroot Trail, the Missoula-Skalkaho Road, and the Missoula to Stevensville Road.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Phone call prompted Friday lockdown at Missoula's Big Sky High School
Big Sky High School in Missoula was locked down due to a 911 call, according to Missoula County Public Schools.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
