Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Two Future Mountaineers Crowned State Champions
Two members of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class were involved in state championship games over the weekend, and both players emerged from the contests as State Champions, culminating two illustrious high school careers. Down in North Carolina, Denver (NC) East Lincoln finished their season 16-0 thanks in large part to...
Star Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, star wide receiver for the West Virginia Mountaineers Kaden Prather announced that he’s leaving the team and entering the transfer portal. Prather, a talented sophomore receiver who had 52 receptions, 501 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season, said the following on...
West Virginia snaps UAB’s win streak, 81-70
Kedrian Johnson scored a season-high 17 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. collected 16 points and nine rebounds to fuel host
Huggins not concerned over roster mix once Perez joins
It’s not often that you can add a pre-season player of the year to a roster after the season is already underway but that is what West Virginia is currently balancing. Jose Perez has enrolled for the upcoming spring semester and brings with him plenty of exciting credentials during his time at Manhattan.
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Gallery: Mountaineers Celebrate Hard Fought Win Over the Blazers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Men’s Basketball team came out on top Saturday night in at the WVU Colisuem, taking on a top quad-2 team in the UAB Blazers. The Mountaineers celebrated its hard fought, 81 to 70, win with the singing of “Country Roads” with a twist. After singing the first verse and chorus together, the team took a different path out of the Coliseum, high-fiving the student section on the way to the locker room. Here are some game and celebration photos by WVSN’s Kelsie LeRose.
The French immigrant who helped create West Virginia
West Virginia carries a history filled with distinguished figures who brought their own talents into making the mountain state what it is today. However, few were as integral and iconic as the Doddridge County artist and legislator, Joseph Hubert Diss Debar.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
DOH prepping for work on I-79 bridges from Clarksburg to Pennsylvania state line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has awarded a $62.4 million bid to rehabilitate 13 Interstate 79 bridges from Clarksburg to the Pennsylvania state line over the next four years. “Thirteen bridges will be renovated and another contract will be awarded to replace six more bridges in...
Comcast to begin broadband expansion in unserved West Virginia counties
WHEELING — Comcast soon will begin efforts to expand broadband service to unserved local areas in Ohio, Brooke and Hancock counties. Gov. Jim Justice said during a virtual press conference Friday with state reporters that he has officially signed West Virginia’s Line Extension and Advancement Development (LEAD) program grants, which will provide $7.5 million to Comcast to begin two system buildout projects in the state.
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
This West Virginia diner will take you back in time
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Go back in time with a meal at DJ’s 50’s and 60’s Diner in Fairmont. When one walks into this diner, one will for sure feel the 50’s and 60’s nostalgia while munching on some home-style breakfast. The restaurant has...
