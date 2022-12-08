ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MountaineerMaven

Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit

MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Two Future Mountaineers Crowned State Champions

Two members of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class were involved in state championship games over the weekend, and both players emerged from the contests as State Champions, culminating two illustrious high school careers. Down in North Carolina, Denver (NC) East Lincoln finished their season 16-0 thanks in large part to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Star Wide Receiver Enters the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, star wide receiver for the West Virginia Mountaineers Kaden Prather announced that he’s leaving the team and entering the transfer portal. Prather, a talented sophomore receiver who had 52 receptions, 501 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season, said the following on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Scarlet Nation

Huggins not concerned over roster mix once Perez joins

It’s not often that you can add a pre-season player of the year to a roster after the season is already underway but that is what West Virginia is currently balancing. Jose Perez has enrolled for the upcoming spring semester and brings with him plenty of exciting credentials during his time at Manhattan.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Gallery: Mountaineers Celebrate Hard Fought Win Over the Blazers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Men’s Basketball team came out on top Saturday night in at the WVU Colisuem, taking on a top quad-2 team in the UAB Blazers. The Mountaineers celebrated its hard fought, 81 to 70, win with the singing of “Country Roads” with a twist. After singing the first verse and chorus together, the team took a different path out of the Coliseum, high-fiving the student section on the way to the locker room. Here are some game and celebration photos by WVSN’s Kelsie LeRose.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Comcast to begin broadband expansion in unserved West Virginia counties

WHEELING — Comcast soon will begin efforts to expand broadband service to unserved local areas in Ohio, Brooke and Hancock counties. Gov. Jim Justice said during a virtual press conference Friday with state reporters that he has officially signed West Virginia’s Line Extension and Advancement Development (LEAD) program grants, which will provide $7.5 million to Comcast to begin two system buildout projects in the state.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA

