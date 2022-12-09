It’s a tradition. The Harrison Bruce Historical Village invites you to their annual Christmas Stroll on the campus of John A. Logan College, Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 4;00 p.m. Join costumed villagers for a Yuletide walk through southern Illinois in the l800’s. Festive music, sweet treats, vendors, artisan guild’s displaying their wares, children’s crafts and a visit from St. Nicholas. Bring the whole family. Stroll is free and open to the public. The Village was dedicated in 2012 and is one of the only historical villages on the campus of a community college in the State of Illinois. A treasure.

MARION, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO