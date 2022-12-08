ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Beth Torres

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
richmondconfidential.org

‘Tis the season for viruses: Contra Costa Health Services monitoring 3 that could interfere with holiday plans

Many people love the holiday season for its chilly weather, twinkling lights and scent of fresh fir trees. But respiratory viruses love it too, spreading through increased travel, family gatherings, and the colder weather driving people indoors. Across California, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising. According to the latest Public...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

$1,200 Monthly Payments for 18 Months, Are You Eligible?

Americans have four days left and can still apply for a $1,200 monthly payment for 18 months that will begin this January 2023. An amount of $1,200 monthly payment is offered to qualified and eligible Americans under the new universal basic income. This monthly payment will start this January 2023 and will last for 18 months and there is still time to apply for the payment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home

SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
wdayradionow.com

Startup promises flying car by 2025

(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

‘Intermittent flaring’ reported at Martinez Refining Company

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Crews were responding to “intermittent flaring” Friday at Martinez Refinery Company, the company announced in a Facebook post. The flaring was caused by an equipment issue at the refinery located at 3485 Pacheco Blvd. Initial reports say the flaring was a fire and/or explosion, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area counties

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa DA charges 2 in scam defrauding Californians on public assistance

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged two "fly-by-night individuals" with multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges in "a sophisticated financial criminal scheme that defrauded hundreds of Californians receiving public assistance," prosecutors announced Thursday. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30, each face seven felony counts, including second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, theft, forgery, and conspiracy. Both also face misdemeanor charges of possessing and/or using a fraudulent scanning device. Both men, neither of whom authorities say have known ties to the Bay Area, were arrested by Hercules police on Dec. 1 at a Bank of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man sentenced for role in East Bay fentanyl trafficking organization

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leading a fentanyl trafficking organization out of the East Bay, according to the United States Department of Justice. Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 41, who goes by the surname “Castro,” was arrested after authorities seized fentanyl from his residences in what was […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Where To Get Free Narcan and How To Use It

Everyone knows fentanyl can cause an overdose—and most know Narcan, can reverse one. But few know how easy it is to use—and how easy it is to get for free. Sadly, if you live or work in areas where people suffer from drug abuse or lack of housing, you might have the opportunity to save a life by carrying Narcan—the brand name of the drug naloxone— in your bag and administering it before emergency personnel arrives.
BERKELEY, CA
KGET 17

DOJ: Guilty plea in Fresno-Kansas City marijuana trafficking conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Bay Area man pled guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana that was shipped from Fresno and intended for distribution in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy