Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
This California county now requires masking in certain settings
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County’s COVID-19 Community Level was raised from the CDC’s “low” to “medium” on Thursday, according to a press release from the county. In accordance with state guidance, masks are now required in certain non-health care, high-risk settings, according to the press release from the Alameda County Health Care Services […]
KQED
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
richmondconfidential.org
‘Tis the season for viruses: Contra Costa Health Services monitoring 3 that could interfere with holiday plans
Many people love the holiday season for its chilly weather, twinkling lights and scent of fresh fir trees. But respiratory viruses love it too, spreading through increased travel, family gatherings, and the colder weather driving people indoors. Across California, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising. According to the latest Public...
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,200 Monthly Payments for 18 Months, Are You Eligible?
Americans have four days left and can still apply for a $1,200 monthly payment for 18 months that will begin this January 2023. An amount of $1,200 monthly payment is offered to qualified and eligible Americans under the new universal basic income. This monthly payment will start this January 2023 and will last for 18 months and there is still time to apply for the payment.
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
SFist
Pac Heights Renters Got $410,000 To Move Out, Third-Highest SF Tenant Buyout Ever
The tenant buyout market is at an all-time high this year, and we learn that two renters in Pacific Heights were paid $410,000 to vacate their unit, the third-largest ever such buyout in recorded SF history. It was back in 2015 when the San Francisco Rent Board started forcing landlords...
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
wdayradionow.com
Startup promises flying car by 2025
(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
‘Intermittent flaring’ reported at Martinez Refining Company
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Crews were responding to “intermittent flaring” Friday at Martinez Refinery Company, the company announced in a Facebook post. The flaring was caused by an equipment issue at the refinery located at 3485 Pacheco Blvd. Initial reports say the flaring was a fire and/or explosion, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection […]
San Mateo Co. Sheriff criticized for potentially favoring donors when issuing gun permits
Sources within the Sheriff's Office say they have serious questions about Bolanos' approval process of gun permits, including allegations of favoring prominent Bay Area billionaire donors.
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
KRON4
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
Contra Costa DA charges 2 in scam defrauding Californians on public assistance
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged two "fly-by-night individuals" with multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges in "a sophisticated financial criminal scheme that defrauded hundreds of Californians receiving public assistance," prosecutors announced Thursday. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30, each face seven felony counts, including second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, theft, forgery, and conspiracy. Both also face misdemeanor charges of possessing and/or using a fraudulent scanning device. Both men, neither of whom authorities say have known ties to the Bay Area, were arrested by Hercules police on Dec. 1 at a Bank of...
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in the Bay Area, as several counties have begun recommending mask-wearing once again as people get ready for holiday celebrations.
Man sentenced for role in East Bay fentanyl trafficking organization
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leading a fentanyl trafficking organization out of the East Bay, according to the United States Department of Justice. Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 41, who goes by the surname “Castro,” was arrested after authorities seized fentanyl from his residences in what was […]
sfstandard.com
Where To Get Free Narcan and How To Use It
Everyone knows fentanyl can cause an overdose—and most know Narcan, can reverse one. But few know how easy it is to use—and how easy it is to get for free. Sadly, if you live or work in areas where people suffer from drug abuse or lack of housing, you might have the opportunity to save a life by carrying Narcan—the brand name of the drug naloxone— in your bag and administering it before emergency personnel arrives.
KGET 17
DOJ: Guilty plea in Fresno-Kansas City marijuana trafficking conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Bay Area man pled guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana that was shipped from Fresno and intended for distribution in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in...
