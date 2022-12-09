Read full article on original website
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
WebXtra: Longview ISD to approve 200 new ‘smart boards’ for classrooms
Officers caught the alligator and turned him over to animal control, which safely relocated him, the police said. Tornadoes, strong wind, hail, and flooding possible. An East Texas cowboy church is doing its part to ensure needy families do not have to go without during this holiday season, and even feeding those who help out.
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
28th Annual Truman Smith Toy Run delivers gifts to children in hospital
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 28th Annual Truman Smith Toy Run occurred today, where gifts were piled up on a sleigh and led to Truman W. Smith Children’s Center by a motorcycle parade. Over 100 children look forward to hearing the sounds of the motorcycles outside of the children’s...
Tyler Police Department coordinates Christmas shopping spree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Tyler families each got a one-thousand dollar holiday shopping spree to Academy in Tyler this morning. Academy donated five-thousand dollars to Tyler Police Department’s Blue Santa program and officers went around with families to shop. After a presentation of the gift cards to families,...
Emory restaurant goes up in flames - clipped version
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. Updated: 5 hours ago. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes...
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
An East Texas cowboy church is doing its part to ensure needy families do not have to go without during this holiday season, and even feeding those who help out.
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School is looking for a new head football coach. Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from the position after 11 seasons. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with him about his next move. “Well, I’m gonna be going on to a bigger and better job somewhere else,...
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
(KLTV) - Details have been set for Carthage’s game against Wimberley for a state championship. The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage plays Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale through SeatGeek. The general public ticket...
