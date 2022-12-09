Arizona voter registration program was provided to all groups that applied

CLAIM: The Arizona secretary of state’s office gave liberal groups exclusive access to online voter registration tools ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Both Arizona’s Democratic party and Republican party had access to an online voter registration program, as did civic groups. In fact, all organizations who sought to participate in the program, which helps groups register voters online and track registrations, were approved this year, according to the secretary of state’s office.

THE FACTS: As Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs continues to face criticism from some conservatives after winning the governor’s race, social media users claimed this week that her office improperly gave left-leaning groups exclusive access to important voter registration tools.

“#corruptkatiehobbs sinks deeper into scandal with each revelation. Now we learn she gave left wing activists exclusive access to state voter lists in her efforts to subvert our elections,” one Twitter user wrote Tuesday. The tweet was shared over 2,000 times.

“The Secretary of State’s office appears to have been disseminating critical voter Information exclusively to leftist organizations,” said another Twitter post.

But those posts omit the fact that a range of civic and political groups had access to the program, including the Arizona Republican Party and the Arizona Libertarian Party. All organizations that applied were approved, Sophia Solis, a spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state, told the AP in an email.

“No applications were rejected,” Solis wrote. She added that state-recognized political parties seeking to participate in the program only need to contact the office and don’t need to submit an application.

The Arizona Libertarian Party participated in the program in 2022, party chair Emily Goldberg confirmed in an email to the AP. The complete list of participating organizations is available on the program’s website. The Arizona Republican Party, which also appears on the webpage, did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.

The program provides recognized political parties and nonpartisan, nonprofit voter outreach groups with a unique web address or URLs to help them register votes online and track those voter registrations, according to Solis.

Renaldo Fowler, a senior staff advocate at the Arizona Center for Disability Law who oversaw its participation in the program, said that his organization was given a unique URL by the Arizona secretary of state that would take potential voters to a website where they could register to vote. The secretary of state’s office also provided Fowler’s organization with information on how many people registered to vote using that unique URL.

Fowler said the guidance from the secretary of state’s office clearly conveyed that the program was intended for nonpartisan voter registration activities.

“I think it’s a great idea. It was just one more tool to get people to register to vote,” he said.

The program was implemented in 2020 during the pandemic with the goal of making voter registration more efficient, according to a January 2022 news release.

“We had eight organizations—including both the Republican and Democratic parties--successfully participate in the pilot program as a way to conduct voter registration drives electronically, ″ Hobbs said in the release.

Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed to this report.

