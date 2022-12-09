ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

The Oakland Press

Troy figures it out, rebounds to knock off rival Troy Athens

TROY —‌ It’s never good for a team traveling deep into enemy territory to get off to a rough start. But that’s exactly where Troy found itself early in its game against crosstown rival Troy Athens Friday night. The Colts were held scoreless for the first 4:30, trailed 7-0 and couldn’t buy a bucket against the Red Hawks.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County

There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including holiday light displays, music and theater performances, and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Auburn Hills. • Winter Solstice Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Dec. 11 and beyond

• Goodman Acker Law Firm is hosting its annual Winter Clothing Drive through Dec. 12, in partnership with the Plymouth-Canton Vietnam Veterans of America, benefiting the Michigan Veterans’ Foundation of Detroit. The firm is collecting monetary donations, clean and unused bath towels, pillows and pillow cases. Donations can be dropped off at Goodman Acker, 17000 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, in bins outside the front door at the main lobby from 9 am.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Pickups can also be scheduled by emailing trusted@goodmanacker.com or calling 248-483-5000.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams back at Royal Oak Beaumont

Lights were shining again along 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak Friday. After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returned to Beaumont Hospital Friday night. It will be held at 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 24. At a Pediatric Family Advisory Council meeting...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Gas prices in Michigan fall even further

An unleaded gallon of gasoline continues to get cheaper in Michigan, as prices continue a downward trend, according to AAA. And while prices of a gallon of gas are 85 cents lower than a month ago, they still remain about four cents more than a year ago. But after a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Macomb, Oakland communities receive forestry grants from state DNR

Seven projects in Oakland County and one in Macomb County recently received word they are line for a community forestry grant, according to state officials. They are among 24 recipients that will split $238,600 in community forestry grant awards issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oxford schools spend over $1.7 million for security

Oxford schools are now heavily invested in the security of their students. Back in June the district announced a list of additional security measures following a school shooting last fall. Those measures are all now in place. The price tag for those additional measures is $1.7 million. The largest expense...
The Oakland Press

Pine Knob ranked No. 1 amphitheater in the world by Pollstar

Pine Knob Music Theatre capped off its 50th anniversary season with a bang, earning the No. 1 spot in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings of the Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The amphitheater, re-dubbed Pine Knob Music Theatre in January after its name change to DTE Energy Music Theatre...
The Oakland Press

Brenda Carter bids ‘sayonara’ to board seat, retains Japanese friendships

Brenda Carter wraps up a treasured assignment at the end of this month: President of the Michigan-Shiga Sister State Board. But for Carter, a Democratic state representative, only the board seat is ending as she transitions to a role as past president. Since 2016, she’s developed warm friendships with people in Japan and has studied the language and culture for many years.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Macomb Twp. man admits killing hawks after dispute with tree removal firm

A Macomb County man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township, pleaded no contest earlier this month in 41A District Court in Shelby Township after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is used as such at sentencing.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes

Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak moves to start park improvements with new millage

Royal Oak officials are ready to seek a matching grant from the state for the city’s first round of park improvements since voters last month approved a parks millage. City Commissioners at their meeting Monday will vote on whether to authorize the matching grant needed to get a larger grant from the state Department of Natural resources.
ROYAL OAK, MI

