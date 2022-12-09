• Goodman Acker Law Firm is hosting its annual Winter Clothing Drive through Dec. 12, in partnership with the Plymouth-Canton Vietnam Veterans of America, benefiting the Michigan Veterans’ Foundation of Detroit. The firm is collecting monetary donations, clean and unused bath towels, pillows and pillow cases. Donations can be dropped off at Goodman Acker, 17000 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, in bins outside the front door at the main lobby from 9 am.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Pickups can also be scheduled by emailing trusted@goodmanacker.com or calling 248-483-5000.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO