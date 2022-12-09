Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Girls basketball roundup: Matuza’s last-second free throws lift Troy past Farmington
Aly Matuza hit two free throws with seven seconds left to give Troy a 48-47 win over Farmington on Tuesday. Freshman Diamond Prince led troy with 20 points, while Charlotte Gullion had 10. Kennedy Jones had 13 points to lead Farmington, while Yazmyne Thorpe had 10. FARMINGTON HILLS MERCY 57,...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Waterford Mott at Milford boys basketball
The Milford Mavericks went to 2-0 on the season, knocking off the defending Lakes Valley Conference champion Waterford Mott by a 65-47 score in the league opener for both teams on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Troy at Troy Athens boys basketball
Troy traveled to Troy Athens to take on the Red Hawks on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, picking up a 51-28 victory in an Oakland Activities Association boys basketball crossover game.
The Oakland Press
Milford makes early statement in LVC race, knocking off defending champ Waterford Mott at home
MILFORD — With the calendar barely turned over to December, and the first snow just starting to fall, it’s way too early to call Friday’s game a decisive one. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t huge. With a 65-47 home win, the Milford Mavericks laid...
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills, Divine Child, Novi win esports championships at Oakland U
Bloomfield Hills and Novi are multi-time esports state champions. The Oakland County schools both won for a second time when they prevailed Saturday in final fall matches for the Michigan High School Esports League at Oakland University. Bloomfield Hills defeated Novi Green in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Novi defeated...
The Oakland Press
Troy figures it out, rebounds to knock off rival Troy Athens
TROY — It’s never good for a team traveling deep into enemy territory to get off to a rough start. But that’s exactly where Troy found itself early in its game against crosstown rival Troy Athens Friday night. The Colts were held scoreless for the first 4:30, trailed 7-0 and couldn’t buy a bucket against the Red Hawks.
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of upcoming activities and events to ring in the holiday season, including holiday light displays, music and theater performances, and visits with Santa. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. Auburn Hills. • Winter Solstice Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18,...
The Oakland Press
Winter Blast festival in Royal Oak may draw up to 100K people, organizer says
Attendance at the upcoming Winter Blast event in Royal Oak could exceed the nearly 80,000 people that showed up for the first festival in the city last winter, says organizer Jon Witz. Witz, who also produces the annual Arts, Beats and Eats event in Royal Oak, said an ice rink...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 11 and beyond
• Goodman Acker Law Firm is hosting its annual Winter Clothing Drive through Dec. 12, in partnership with the Plymouth-Canton Vietnam Veterans of America, benefiting the Michigan Veterans’ Foundation of Detroit. The firm is collecting monetary donations, clean and unused bath towels, pillows and pillow cases. Donations can be dropped off at Goodman Acker, 17000 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, in bins outside the front door at the main lobby from 9 am.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Pickups can also be scheduled by emailing trusted@goodmanacker.com or calling 248-483-5000.
The Oakland Press
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams back at Royal Oak Beaumont
Lights were shining again along 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak Friday. After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returned to Beaumont Hospital Friday night. It will be held at 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 24. At a Pediatric Family Advisory Council meeting...
The Oakland Press
Gas prices in Michigan fall even further
An unleaded gallon of gasoline continues to get cheaper in Michigan, as prices continue a downward trend, according to AAA. And while prices of a gallon of gas are 85 cents lower than a month ago, they still remain about four cents more than a year ago. But after a...
The Oakland Press
Macomb, Oakland communities receive forestry grants from state DNR
Seven projects in Oakland County and one in Macomb County recently received word they are line for a community forestry grant, according to state officials. They are among 24 recipients that will split $238,600 in community forestry grant awards issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program.
The Oakland Press
Oxford schools spend over $1.7 million for security
Oxford schools are now heavily invested in the security of their students. Back in June the district announced a list of additional security measures following a school shooting last fall. Those measures are all now in place. The price tag for those additional measures is $1.7 million. The largest expense...
The Oakland Press
Pine Knob ranked No. 1 amphitheater in the world by Pollstar
Pine Knob Music Theatre capped off its 50th anniversary season with a bang, earning the No. 1 spot in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings of the Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world. The amphitheater, re-dubbed Pine Knob Music Theatre in January after its name change to DTE Energy Music Theatre...
The Oakland Press
Brenda Carter bids ‘sayonara’ to board seat, retains Japanese friendships
Brenda Carter wraps up a treasured assignment at the end of this month: President of the Michigan-Shiga Sister State Board. But for Carter, a Democratic state representative, only the board seat is ending as she transitions to a role as past president. Since 2016, she’s developed warm friendships with people in Japan and has studied the language and culture for many years.
The Oakland Press
Macomb Twp. man admits killing hawks after dispute with tree removal firm
A Macomb County man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township, pleaded no contest earlier this month in 41A District Court in Shelby Township after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is used as such at sentencing.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes
Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak moves to start park improvements with new millage
Royal Oak officials are ready to seek a matching grant from the state for the city’s first round of park improvements since voters last month approved a parks millage. City Commissioners at their meeting Monday will vote on whether to authorize the matching grant needed to get a larger grant from the state Department of Natural resources.
The Oakland Press
Macomb County man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
A Macomb County driver who had been out for night at a bar was arrested for drunk driving after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, according to Troy police. Police said the incident took place about 1:30 a. m. Dec. 3 in the area of Rochester Road and Barclay Circle.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
