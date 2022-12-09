ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins declares for 2023 NFL draft

One of LSU's most reliable weapons over the last few years announced his decision to turn pro. Receiver Jaray Jenkins will enter the 2023 NFL draft and forego the Tigers' Citrus Bowl game against Purdue to focus on the draft, he announced on Monday. "To my coaching staff, thank you....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Trey Knox enters transfer portal

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has left the team and has entered the transfer portal. Knox was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, checking in as the No. 228 overall prospect in the country according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Ranking. Midway through the 2021 season, he made the switch to tight end.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
PODCAST: ECU bowl talk, recruiting, and more as December chaos picks up

Host Stephen Igoe is back with a fresh edition of the Hoist The Colours podcast. On the agenda: Discussion surrounding the Birmingham Bowl and what the decision of Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall means for the game, recent decommitments from ECU's 2023 class, top targets and recent visits, and answering your questions as signing day and the bowl game draws closer.
GREENVILLE, NC
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal

North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony

NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
ATLANTA, GA
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Texas OL Junior Angilau enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas offensive lineman Junior Angilau entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a source told Horns247. The 6-foot-6-inch, 311-pound Angilau participated in the team’s senior day program before a 38-27 home win over Baylor in the regular-season finale. Angilau is entering the portal as a graduate transfer with one...
AUSTIN, TX
College basketball rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 6

Alabama coach Nate Oats watched his team take down one top-ranked team already this season, so the Crimson Tide coach wasn't all that surprised following Saturday's 71-65 victory over previously-unbeaten Houston on the road. Alabama is moving up in a big way in this week's AP Top 25 projection coming out of college basketball's first month of the regular season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
