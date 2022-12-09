Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Arizona DL transfer Kyon Barrs set for busy week with three official visits lined up
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs is set for a busy week with two official visits locked in and a third one pending. Barrs, who prepped at Murrieta Mesa (Calif.) is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left. He went in to the transfer portal last week and...
LSU receiver Jaray Jenkins declares for 2023 NFL draft
One of LSU's most reliable weapons over the last few years announced his decision to turn pro. Receiver Jaray Jenkins will enter the 2023 NFL draft and forego the Tigers' Citrus Bowl game against Purdue to focus on the draft, he announced on Monday. "To my coaching staff, thank you....
Trey Knox enters transfer portal
Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has left the team and has entered the transfer portal. Knox was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, checking in as the No. 228 overall prospect in the country according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Ranking. Midway through the 2021 season, he made the switch to tight end.
PODCAST: ECU bowl talk, recruiting, and more as December chaos picks up
Host Stephen Igoe is back with a fresh edition of the Hoist The Colours podcast. On the agenda: Discussion surrounding the Birmingham Bowl and what the decision of Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall means for the game, recent decommitments from ECU's 2023 class, top targets and recent visits, and answering your questions as signing day and the bowl game draws closer.
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal
North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
247Sports
Georgia football: Paul Finebaum reveals which CFB Playoff team is most likely to knock off Bulldogs
Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the overwhelming favorite after winning last year's national championship and starting this year 13-0, including a 20-point victory in the SEC Championship Game. On First Take, Paul Finebaum was asked which team has the best chance to upset Georgia among the three other playoff teams.
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama
Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
New offensive line target emerges for Nebraska
Huskers host transfer portal offensive lineman Ben Scott over the weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Texas OL Junior Angilau enters NCAA transfer portal
Texas offensive lineman Junior Angilau entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a source told Horns247. The 6-foot-6-inch, 311-pound Angilau participated in the team’s senior day program before a 38-27 home win over Baylor in the regular-season finale. Angilau is entering the portal as a graduate transfer with one...
Devin Carter opts out of bowl game, no decision on future
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, but the rest of his future is unclear at this time. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was...
What it means: Three-star WR Collin Dixon commits to Illini
Breaking down the impact of Illinois land three-star Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 6
Alabama coach Nate Oats watched his team take down one top-ranked team already this season, so the Crimson Tide coach wasn't all that surprised following Saturday's 71-65 victory over previously-unbeaten Houston on the road. Alabama is moving up in a big way in this week's AP Top 25 projection coming out of college basketball's first month of the regular season.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0