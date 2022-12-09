Private detective Todd is on the case with his lawyer mom in So Help Me Todd, now streaming on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Ever since he was a kid, Todd’s wanted nothing more than to be a private detective. Now that he is, he’ll be the first to point out he’s very good at it. But outside of his sporadic assignments, his life is a bit of an unsolved mystery, especially to his uber-successful mom. So, when she offers him a job as in-house investigator at her law firm as a way for him to get his act together, he reluctantly signs on. As long as he agrees to wear the big-boy shirt-and-tie to work, she’ll let her son be who he wants to be. Most days.

1 DAY AGO