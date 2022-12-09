ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nickalive.net

NickALive!

OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 2 | Outright Games. OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 2 | Outright Games. Hey PAWsome Pups, get yourself to the starting grid 🐾🏁 ! Marshall’s super fired up for the tracks in Jake’s Snowboarding Resort. 🎮 #PAWPatrol #pawpatrolgrandprix.
nickalive.net

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Reportedly Developing New Series for Nickelodeon

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in animation and entertainment, is reportedly developing a series for Nickelodeon!. In the boilerplate of a recent press release, the studio (formerly known as Stoopid Monkey), best known for the longest running stop-motion show on TV, the multi-Emmy® Award-winning Robot Chicken on Adult Swim, mentions some of their upcoming projects, which includes "Justin Roiland’s Gloop World, Dominion X with Steve Aoki, a web3 documentary featuring NOUNS, and series in development with Nickelodeon, HBO Max, Adult Swim, Disney, and Hulu."
nickalive.net

Mrs. Benson's BIGGEST Freak Outs in the NEW iCarly 👩‍👦 | NickRewind

Mrs. Benson's BIGGEST Freak Outs in the NEW iCarly 👩‍👦 | NickRewind. Freddie (Nathan Kress) may be an adult now, but Mrs. Benson (Mary Scheer) is just as overprotective as ever! Here's all of the best freak out moments from Freddie's mom in the NEW iCarly!. Stream...
nickalive.net

Ep. 36 - The Weinerville Chanukah Special | Splat Attack! Podcast

Ep. 36 - The Weinerville Chanukah Special | Splat Attack! Podcast. Join Brett & Alex as they stay in from the cold at the Weinerville Ski Lodge. They are joined by Manny, Max & Marc Weiner to light the menorah while they discuss the Weinerville Chanukah Special. This is a truly special event plus a round of "This or That" that will go down in Splat Attack history! Sit down with your potato pancake and enjoy this Holiday special! Happy Chanukah!
nickalive.net

Week 50, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights

Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, December 12 - Sunday, December 18, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here! For Nick's December highlights, click here! or Nickelodeon's Nickmas holiday highlights, click here!. Join...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoldDerby

Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
E! News

Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
nickalive.net

How to Stream 'So Help Me Todd' For FREE on Paramount+

Private detective Todd is on the case with his lawyer mom in So Help Me Todd, now streaming on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Ever since he was a kid, Todd’s wanted nothing more than to be a private detective. Now that he is, he’ll be the first to point out he’s very good at it. But outside of his sporadic assignments, his life is a bit of an unsolved mystery, especially to his uber-successful mom. So, when she offers him a job as in-house investigator at her law firm as a way for him to get his act together, he reluctantly signs on. As long as he agrees to wear the big-boy shirt-and-tie to work, she’ll let her son be who he wants to be. Most days.
Variety

Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
nickalive.net

Voot Kids India Premieres New Episodes of 'Peppa Pig'

We’ve got some oink-tastic news! 🐽 PEPPA PIG is back with ALL-NEW episodes, before TV, only on Voot Kids India. 🤩🥳 Download the app now: https://impact.onelink.me/wvUD/i5b5x7lu. *T&C apply. Download the app now. Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership!. Follow NickALive!...

