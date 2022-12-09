Read full article on original website
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 2 | Outright Games. OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 2 | Outright Games. Hey PAWsome Pups, get yourself to the starting grid 🐾🏁 ! Marshall’s super fired up for the tracks in Jake’s Snowboarding Resort. 🎮 #PAWPatrol #pawpatrolgrandprix.
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Reportedly Developing New Series for Nickelodeon
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in animation and entertainment, is reportedly developing a series for Nickelodeon!. In the boilerplate of a recent press release, the studio (formerly known as Stoopid Monkey), best known for the longest running stop-motion show on TV, the multi-Emmy® Award-winning Robot Chicken on Adult Swim, mentions some of their upcoming projects, which includes "Justin Roiland’s Gloop World, Dominion X with Steve Aoki, a web3 documentary featuring NOUNS, and series in development with Nickelodeon, HBO Max, Adult Swim, Disney, and Hulu."
Mrs. Benson's BIGGEST Freak Outs in the NEW iCarly 👩👦 | NickRewind
Mrs. Benson's BIGGEST Freak Outs in the NEW iCarly 👩👦 | NickRewind. Freddie (Nathan Kress) may be an adult now, but Mrs. Benson (Mary Scheer) is just as overprotective as ever! Here's all of the best freak out moments from Freddie's mom in the NEW iCarly!. Stream...
Ep. 36 - The Weinerville Chanukah Special | Splat Attack! Podcast
Ep. 36 - The Weinerville Chanukah Special | Splat Attack! Podcast. Join Brett & Alex as they stay in from the cold at the Weinerville Ski Lodge. They are joined by Manny, Max & Marc Weiner to light the menorah while they discuss the Weinerville Chanukah Special. This is a truly special event plus a round of "This or That" that will go down in Splat Attack history! Sit down with your potato pancake and enjoy this Holiday special! Happy Chanukah!
Week 50, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, December 12 - Sunday, December 18, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here! For Nick's December highlights, click here! or Nickelodeon's Nickmas holiday highlights, click here!. Join...
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’
Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
Netflix Drops Teaser For “You People,” Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Nia Long
Lauren London, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole will also be featured in the Netflix comedy film. Netflix’s latest comedy film is on its way, and it boasts a star-studded cast. You People features Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and more, with plans to debut very soon.
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
How to Stream 'So Help Me Todd' For FREE on Paramount+
Private detective Todd is on the case with his lawyer mom in So Help Me Todd, now streaming on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Ever since he was a kid, Todd’s wanted nothing more than to be a private detective. Now that he is, he’ll be the first to point out he’s very good at it. But outside of his sporadic assignments, his life is a bit of an unsolved mystery, especially to his uber-successful mom. So, when she offers him a job as in-house investigator at her law firm as a way for him to get his act together, he reluctantly signs on. As long as he agrees to wear the big-boy shirt-and-tie to work, she’ll let her son be who he wants to be. Most days.
Peppa Pigs Watches the World Cup Quarter Finals 🐷 ⚽️ BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Tales | Peppa Pig - Official Channel
Peppa Pigs Watches the World Cup Quarter Finals 🐷 ⚽️ BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Tales | Peppa Pig - Official Channel. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive!...
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)
Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, Jennifer Beals And More React To Irene Cara's Death
After the news broke about the sudden passing of Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for singing the title songs to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” several celebrity tributes have poured in to honor the 63-year-old. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose...
Voot Kids India Premieres New Episodes of 'Peppa Pig'
We’ve got some oink-tastic news! 🐽 PEPPA PIG is back with ALL-NEW episodes, before TV, only on Voot Kids India. 🤩🥳 Download the app now: https://impact.onelink.me/wvUD/i5b5x7lu. *T&C apply. Download the app now. Nickelodeon India's 'Motu Patlu' Celebrates A Decade of Unshakeable Love and Leadership!. Follow NickALive!...
Mom is horrified when she sees 2 black eyes peering out from inside Christmas tree: ‘Absolutely not’
A mom made a shocking holiday discovery when she looked into the branches of her Christmas tree, and TikTokers are freaking out. Gina (@gina_premmama) gained over 2 million views, 130,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments when she uploaded the stunning Christmas footage to her account. Now, much like the “Grinch”...
jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin comedy 'Moving On' opens in March
Roadside Pictures announced it will distribute the movie "Moving On," starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. They have set a March 17 release date.
